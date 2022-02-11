Dr. Phil Facing Toxic Workplace Accusations From Current & Former Employees: Report

According to reports, American television personality Dr. Phil is coming under fire after multiple accusations. From staff members screaming and berating each other to guests being told not to take their psychiatric medication before the show, the allegations just keep coming.

An article from Buzzfeed News claims the mental health specialist’s current and former employees are calling out his toxic workplace. However, his lawyer, Patrick Morris is speaking out against these claims

“It is a clickbait story, because as everyone knows, “Dr. Phil” sells tickets,” Morris told Variety. He also stated that a source offered current and former employees to speak out. But when the outlet began hearing the truth, Buzzfeed declined.

“Dr. Phil focuses on content for the program and doesn’t get involved in staff relations, but the staff at the program in no way uses ethnic origin such as described,” Morris continued.

Employees of Dr. Phil claim that they experienced verbal abuse onset. They even described the workplace as one that “fosters fear, intimidation, and racism.” A few said the show manipulated vulnerable guests and treated them “unethically” for the sake of the show.

A spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” claimed Buzzfeed’s “click-bait story” is nothing but an attempt to gather more readers. “Buzzfeed has been provided with dozens and dozens of attributed statements of fact, from current and past staff. Verifiable data contradicting the entire premise of their ‘anonymously attributed sensationalized and baseless article,” they state.

ViacomCBS Responds to ‘Dr. Phil’ Workplace Allegations

A spokesperson for the show and Dr. Phil McGraw himself denied every allegation made by current and former employees of the show.

According to Deadline, none of the dozen employees that spoke to the outlet noticed McGraw participate in any of the alleged behavior. There also isn’t any evidence that he saw any of the abuse. Series executive producer Carla Penington and other senior staff have also been in the spotlight for allegations of “screaming and berating” employees.

However, the show’s spokesperson discussed nothing but positivity towards the host and the workplace environment.

“Dr. Phil and our hard-working, diverse team of more than 200 proud staff, many of whom have been here for two decades, have sincerely and respectfully worked with thousands of appreciative guests,” they start. “From the beginning, show executives have strived to create a collaborative, safe, and open environment for Dr. Phil McGraw and all staff and guests. We are grateful for the overwhelming number of proud, dedicated colleagues who have helped achieve our sustained success through 20 seasons of the program with many more to come.”

ViacomCBS is a mass media and entertainment company. A spokesperson for the company released their statement claiming their top priorities are creating safe work environments. They claim the company provides resources for employees to anonymously report any wrongdoings without fear of retaliation.