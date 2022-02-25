Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Is ‘Having a Blast’ at the Traders Expo in Las Vegas

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is currently attending the Traders Expo in Las Vegas where he and his wife, Francie Frane, had the chance to expand their network. For fans of the bounty hunter, this might be an odd place to see the celebrity, but it seems the star has taken time to learn more about the trading market in between chasing down fugitives across the country.

The Traders Expo invites stock pickers and trading experts to the conference to exchange ideas and current solutions within the industry. So, what was Dog the Bounty Hunter doing at the conference? Likely, he’s already well-versed in the area, but perhaps he wanted to learn a bit more or introduce himself to a few other professionals.

Whatever his reason, Duane Chapman was clearly having a good time.

“Las Vegas for the #TradersEXPO and having a blast with new friends like @jonnajarian. #fastmoney,” Chapman shared.

Duane Chapman decided to wear a cow-print suit for the event while Frane wore a snug, patterned dress. The two posed beside their "new friends" from the expo.

Duane and Lyssa Chapman Celebrate the 'Dog's Birthday

February has clearly been an exciting month for Duane Chapman. Earlier, on February 2, Dog the Bounty Hunter celebrated his 69th birthday. Naturally, he commemorated the big day with a post on Instagram.

"Today, I celebrate another year around the sun … but if I'm being honest, it feels more like I've lived nine lives," he said. "Big things are ahead for us this year and I can't wait to share more details soon. Thank you all for your kind birthday wishes!"

Meanwhile, Chapman's "favorite child," Lyssa, helped him celebrate with her own post.

"Happy birthday to the legend himself, my dad @DogBountyHunter Love your favorite child, Lyssa," she said.

That seems to be the only public birthday wishes that Duane Chapman received from his family. Dog the Bounty Hunter has two other daughters, Bonnie and Cecily, but it doesn't appear that they are on speaking terms. Previously, his daughters have spoken about the rocky conditions of their family life after the death of Chapman's previous wife, Beth.

Despite this, Cecily may be partaking in the family profession. Just a day after Duane Chapman's birthday, Cecily posted a photo on Instagram from a supposed bounty hunt. She took a photo of her car and dashboard camera as she sped through the streets.

“Late Night hunt last night #BountyBabes," she captioned the post.