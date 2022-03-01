‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Cheers On Daughter Bella for Recording Her Book of Poetry

Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson never misses an opportunity to celebrate her wildly talented and creative kids. Between Sadie’s work on her podcasts and religious platforms and Bella’s work in poetry, Korie’s practically beaming with pride in her Instagram photos.

Earlier today, the Duck Dynasty mom took a moment to update fans on Bella’s latest developments. According to Korie, Bella has begun the audio-taping for her first book of poetry, My Greenhouse, which originally came out last summer. Since then, Bella has focused her energy on adapting her work into visual representations on the canvas. Now, she’s decided to add her own voice to the project.

“Something really special happening right now!” Korie reported on Instagram. “@bellarobmayo is at the studio recording her book of poetry ‘my greenhouse’, and I, of course, had to come to cheer her on!”

She continued, “So proud of you, Bella! The creativity and vulnerability and also the heartache and the love that brought you to this very moment. Keep going, girlie, I love you so.”

Along with the sweet message, the Duck Dynasty star posted a selfie with her daughter.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Mom Reflects on Invasions in Ukraine

Just last week, the Duck Dynasty star also took a moment to remember just how lucky she was to be able to raise her kids in a safe environment. As proud as she is of her daughters, she couldn’t forget that so many mothers caught in the Russia-Ukraine invasion fear for their children’s safety.

On Saturday, she posted a photo of a concerned mother cuddling close with her baby.

“I always think about the mamas,” the Duck Dynasty star revealed. “I can’t imagine the fear they must be feeling, the multitude of decisions they are having to try make, the feelings of helplessness. You can see it all in this mama’s eyes. I pray that they are in the safest place possible, that they will have everything the need, and that they are given an unimaginable, supernatural peace. Pray for Ukraine tonight and hug your babies tight.”

Likewise, Korie’s fans and followers shared their own touching messages for the mothers overseas.

“Standing in my kitchen this morning taking care of my babies this exact thing is what was on my heart. Praying for those mamas,” one fan shared.

“I can’t stop thinking about the mamas and the weight of how to protect their babies,” another concurred.

A third added, “I was thinking about that today as I was laying my little one down for his nap. I can’t imagine that kind of fear and helplessness. Praying for them.”