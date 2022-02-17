‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Shares Hilarious Picture of Grandson Shep Loving on Honey James

Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson is sharing a new and adorable picture of her grandchildren, Shep and Honey James. Sitting on a big white chair, the two kids are making fans of the A&E show laugh. Shep is hugging baby Honey James, who is giving the camera a hilarious face. It looks like Robertson’s granddaughter wants a bit of space.

“These two crack me up,” she writes. “Any ideas about what @legithoneyjames is thinking in this pic? Shep loves her so much.”

Fans are laughing and writing their responses to the Duck Dynasty star’s question in the comments. Some followers can relate to Honey James’ reaction. “I can’t stop laughing 😂 Honey is me when my husband doesn’t give me space,” one comment reads. “Hurry up so I can run 😂🤣She is her daddy made over ❤️ beautiful ❤️,” another says.

All in all, it is really sweet to see the youngsters of the Robertson family getting along. We can’t wait to see Shep and Honey James continuing to grow up.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Writes Inspiring Message for Mothers

Sadie Robertson is a mom to Honey James Huff. Giving birth in May 2021, she knows firsthand how difficult it can be to juggle a home/life balance. As a podcast host, writer, and influencer, the Duck Dynasty star wants to inspire fellow working moms to keep going. She writes a special message to her Instagram followers.

“What is represented here in this picture means so much to me I don’t even know how to caption it. So instead of just talking about this picture I want to encourage the moms out there with some words,” she begins.

Addressing moms everywhere, she wants to spread kindness.

“To the working mom…I know it’s hard sometimes. It’s hard to miss even one moment with your child much less a days worth of work. It’s also hard sometimes to work during the day then come home ready to be fully present and ready to play, get all the food ready, make bath time happen, read the bedtime book, sing the songs and all the things. All the things that you genuinely love doing, but you’re just simply tired! It’s hard not to have mom guilt when you go on a work trip, and have to leave. It’s real. I feel all the things with you.”

She goes on to say that her hard work is meant to inspire Honey James to follow her own dreams one day.

“But what I also know in the deepest place of my heart is that every choice I make… even the ones that mean I have to leave for a day or be at the office for the day, are for her.”