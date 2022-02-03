‘Duck Dynasty’: Missy Robertson Shares Things She Learned from Farm Life

You won’t many shows as big as “Duck Dynasty” was for many years on A&E. Yes, the show that starred Willie Robertson and company was a big-time hit up until the show concluded in 2017. However, folks still want to keep up with the Robertsonspost-show. Well, “Duck Dynasty” star Missy Robertson shared some things that she has learned from life on the farm in recent years.

In a new post on her personal Instagram Missy wrote, “Things I’ve learned about farm life:1) No shoes are allowed inside the house. Ever. 2) Chicken eggs gathered each day are unmatched in beauty and taste. (No wonder I never liked to eat them until now!) There is simply no comparison. 3) Chickens, ducks, goats and dogs DO NOT CARE where they poop (see #1) 4) There is no smell equal to a rotten egg. None. (Ask me later how I know) 5) Baby goats are worth the wait. (We have 4 so far!) 6) Let the record reflect that the fox, bobcat and 3 coyotes that think they own our property are now on notice. We see you. See #7. 7) My boys will do everything possible to protect our animals. 8))))).”

Safe to say that Missy and the crew love both Tennessee and living the farm life. In the post, Missy posted a picture of her and one of those baby goats.

Jase Robertson on “Duck Dynasty”

The Robertsons have been in the public eye for a long time. It was not always like that for them, though. The show became a hit, but they lived most of their lives out of the public eye before breaking through. That had to be tough.

Jase told Game & Fish Magazine, “You know this is a platform to share our faith and try to show people that we believe there is a God and having a dynamic family life is important and can really bring you a lot of joy. We use it as a platform to make a difference in the world in a positive way. That’s probably my biggest challenge, balancing that with family life, of having the show, because kids by nature are immature. So having to sit down with my two teenage boys and say ‘Look, just because 100 girls tweeted that you’re the finest lookin’ person on the earth does not mean that’s true.’ That has been a struggle.”

It’s an opportunity to spread joy and help other folks. They see their platform as a privilege and don’t take it lightly. Still, being in the public eye made parenting more complicated as Jase pointed out.

“Duck Dynasty” ended in 2017.