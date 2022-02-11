‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson Talks Whoopi Goldberg Facing Cancel Culture

Just a little over a week after Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View over her controversial comments about the Holocaust, Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson weighs in on the talk show host facing cancel culture.

As previously reported, during the January 31st episode, The View hosts were discussing the decision made by a Tennessee school board to remove the graphic novel on the Holocaust, Maus, from the district’s eighth-grade language arts curriculum. While chatting about the decision, Goldberg made her now-infamous claim that the Holocaust was not about race, but instead about man’s inhumanity to man.

Following the episode, Goldberg received some backlash and she made a statement explaining that the Holocaust was indeed about race and also man’s inhumanity to man. The next day, The View hosts had a discussion about the comments. However, Goldberg was suspended for two weeks.

Speaking about Goldberg’s suspension from The View, Phil Robertson shared his thoughts with Fox News this week. “Canceling people may shut them up, but it doesn’t change anyone’s convictions. I’m about helping people shift their attention away from the lies of the evil one and focusing on Christ. The only way we can do that is to have a discussion. This is why I’m not for canceling even the most outrageous people like Whoopi Goldberg.”

Phil Robertson also stated that everyone should just let The View host talk. “Show her the same respect you want shown to your side of the political spectrum. Same thing with Joe Rogan. If the people who are screaming are all that confident that they are right, why are they so afraid of his speech?”

Phil Robertson Points Out Neil Young’s History With Controversy

While continuing his chat with Fox News, Phil Robertson turned his attention to Neil Young. The singer and songwriter recently removed his work from Spotify. Young believes that the music streaming platform is helping to spread misinformation about COVID-19 and its vaccination. He explained Spotify is doing this by allowing Joe Rogan’s podcast on its platform.

“I hope Neil Young will remember, he’s said some outrageous things too,” Phil Robertson declared. “Treat others the way you want to be treated. If. [Whoopi’s] wrong and It think she probably is, it’ll come to light as soon as we engage in a conversation.”

Phil Robertson is not a stranger to canceled culture. The Duck Dynasty star was suspended from his reality TV series by A&E. This was after he made controversial comments during a GQ interview in 2013. Robertson’s fans rallied in his defense and after nine days, the TV network reinstated him. He recently reflected on the suspension while promoting his new book. Which is titled Uncanceled: Finding Meaning and Peace in a Culture of Accusations, Shame, and Condemnation. “The ones who attacked me, I didn’t hold it against them. They asked me a question about a particular sin. Homosexual behavior.”