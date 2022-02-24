‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson on Viral Video of Protester, Media Member: ‘Love Your Neighbor’

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has stressed the importance of kindness, even when faced with your opponents. Earlier today, Robertson responded to a viral video of a CBC protester helping a member of the media after they became stuck on the side of the road.

The original tweet from the CBC journalist stated, “CBC’s van slide off the road & got stuck in a ditch beside the protestors’ camp in Arnprior. A demonstrator named Tyson Garneau wearing a ‘defund the CBC’ hat pulled us out knowing we were CBC journalists. He said he’d never leave anyone stuck like that.”

In response, the Duck Dynasty star reflected, “This is what it looks like to love your neighbor and show kindness — even when you disagree with each other.”

This is what it looks like to love your neighbor and show kindness — even when you disagree with each other. https://t.co/89y6uSjLJi — Phil Robertson (@DuckCommanderPR) February 23, 2022

In the eight-second video, it appears that the demonstrator, Garneau, hitched media personnel Ashley Burke’s van to his truck. Garneau then towed them out of the snowbank on the side of the road so that they could be on their way.

For Garneau, this act of generosity in spite of their differences in opinion was a no-brainer. To him, no one deserves to be left on the side of the road with no help in sight. So, he put aside his cause for a moment to help another human being in need. And that was exactly why the Duck Dynasty star admired the demonstrator so much.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Demonstrated Similar Mindset in Light of His Own Controversy

Of course, as Duck Dynasty fans remember, there was a time when many watchers turned their backs on Phil Robertson, himself. At the time, Robertson spoke to the Bible’s stance on homosexuality. In response, there was a great deal of backlash because of his statements. For a while, A&E, the network that hosted Duck Dynasty dismissed the family member from the show.

Now, looking back, Robertson maintains that he doesn’t hold a grudge against those that demanded his cancellation.

“The ones who attacked me, I didn’t hold it against them,” the Duck Dynasty star told GQ. “They asked me a question about a particular sin. Homosexual behavior. And they asked if I believed it was a sin. I thought to myself, that’s a weird question to ask someone. But I just quoted a Bible verse. I quoted what God had to say about that sin and nine other sins. But it was in the list of sins.”

“I said, ‘I think I may be getting fired, right?’ Hiatus says you’re not part of the program anymore. After nine days, they reinstated me. But we had all kinds of sponsors that just took off. They had made a mockery of what I said. All I did was quote a Bible verse. And as a result, they tried to cancel me. But it didn’t cancel me at all. I still love them. I don’t hate anymore.”