‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Explains How She Knew Christian Huff Was ‘Different’

She married her husband Christian Huff in 2019, and now Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff is reflecting on her previous relationships.

According to Us Weekly, the Duck Dynasty star reflected on her relationships with Blake Coward and Austin North years before marrying Huff in her new book Who Are You Following. “Publicly, it looked like we were a happy, supportive couple. But privately, I was spending a lot of time crying and feeling miserable. We were both unhealthy in this relationship, but we sure did look good on social media.”

The Duck Dynasty star also admitted that she had moments where she wasn’t quite sure if the relationship was as bad as she thought it was. “Every now and then we would have good moments that made me think, ‘Well, maybe things are going to turn around.’ The relationship wasn’t all bad, but it was bad enough that I knew it needed to end.”

However, when the Duck Dynasty castmate met Huff, she knew something was very different about him. “I knew Christian was different from anyone else that I had dated when he looked at me and said, ‘Never apologize for what God is doing in your life. If it is a win for God and a win for the kingdom, then it will always be a win for me.’”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Reveals Why She Kept Her Relationship With Huff Out of the Spotlight

Also in her new book, the Duck Dynasty star revealed why she kept her relationship with Huff out of the spotlight. “When I knew I wanted to date [Christian], I let him know I did not want it to be public for a while. Because I did not want everyone else’s opinions becoming part of our new relationship. He really respected that and was on the same page. I wanted to guard his heart and guard my own.”

The Duck Dynasty castmate then recalled how she and Huff valued the time they had with friends and family before they were ready to go public about their relationship. “The ones who love us and peak wisdom into our lives witnessed us dating and shared in our joy. When we were confident in our relationship, we finally posted publicly. And guess what? It changed nothing. Because we were rooted.”

As previously reported, Sadie Robertson Huff spoke about how her younger sister Bella Robertson is close friends with Huff’s younger brother. One night when the Duck Dynasty star was visiting some friends, one of Huff’s family members reached out to her on social media. They invited her to go crab hunting.

Although the duo didn’t really talk during the event, he reached out to her on social media. She didn’t notice his message until two years later. “He had messaged me to encourage me about how encouraged he was to see what God was doing in my life and all this stuff. And he ended it with, ‘And I think you’re the most beautiful girl in the world.’ I was like, ‘Whoa! This dude!’” Sadie Robertson remembered. “I was like, ‘This is the most perfect thing ever.’”