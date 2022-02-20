‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Joins Husband Christian for a Night at the Ballpark

If you didn’t know that Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff was a baseball fan, you do now. Her brother-in-law plays for Georgia Tech.

Almost everyone knows about Sadie Robertson by now. The 24-year-old rose to fame on the popular A&E reality show, Duck Dynasty, which ran from 2012 until 2017. After that Sadie even appeared on Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing as the first-runner up.

In 2019, Sadie married Christian Huff. The two have since welcomed their first child into the world, Honey James, who is set to turn one year old on May 21. While we all know about Sadie, Christian, and the adorable Honey, not as much is known about Christian’s younger brother, Chance Huff.

Chance is entering his second year at Georgia Tech and it’s clear he is having an impact on the baseball team. Earlier this week, the 6’4″, 220-pound Junior was recently voted as one of the team’s three captains for the 2022 season. Last year, Huff worked mostly out of the bullpen and was able to finish with a 1-0 record and had two saves as well. Huff struck out 22 batters in a little more than 24 innings of work.

On Friday, it was Chance’s time to shine. He got the start on opening day against Wright State at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. You better believe that Sadie and Christian were there to cheer him on.

“Beanie fam cheering on Chance,” Robertson captioned her latest pic on Instagram.

Brother-in-Law of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Leads Georgia Tech to Opening Day Win

That’s right, Outsiders! It was a great day for Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband Christian. Not only were they able to attend the opening day game for the Georgia Tech baseball team, they watched as Chance Huff started the game and led the Jackets to a win.

The entire pitching staff was terrific for Georgia Tech was terrific for most of the game. As a whole, they racked up 17 strikeouts — that number is just two short of the school record. Huff, a right-handed pitcher, started on the mound for the Jackets and dealt a nearly flawless five innings. Huff fanned nine and walked one. He did, however, give up one fly ball that ended up carrying over the fence for a three-run homer.

Either way, the Jackets got the job done and will head into tomorrow’s game (the second of a triple-header against Wright State) with a spotless 1-0 record.

Looking for more on Sadie Robertson Huff and Christian Huff? Lucky for you, we cover everything Duck Dynasty-related right here on Outsider.