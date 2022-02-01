‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Recalls ‘Painful’ Experience on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

For Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff, appearing on DWTS elevated her professional life. But it was devastating to her private life.

As Robertson shared with US Weekly today (Feb. 1st), the show made her go from a low-key celebrity to a full-on star. But the novelty came with some serious drawbacks.

“I hit a million followers very quickly after going public on Instagram during my time on Dancing with the Stars,” Sadie shared. “But while my Instagram following was growing, I was losing my closest circle of friends. That was one of the loneliest and most painful times of my life.”

On-screen, Huff was all smiles as she danced her way to second place with Mark Ballas. But off-screen, the people she loved were distancing themselves from her. For some reason, they were upset about all of the “attention” the Duck Dynasty star was getting.

At the time, Huff was still in high school. And she was used to being popular with her class. But shortly after her first episode, her once busy social life completely disappeared as people stopped inviting her to events. Her so-called friends even took it a step further and “booted” her from their lunch table.

“A hundred thousand likes on a picture does nothing for you when you have no one to hang out with,” she continued. “To the outside world, I had everything, but inside I was missing something I greatly desired — friendship.”

‘Duck Dynasty’: Christian Huff Is ‘So Proud’ of Wife Sadie Robertson Huff in New Message

Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff was one of the worship leaders at this year’s Passion Conference. And her husband couldn’t have been more proud.

The conference is an annual faith gathering for college-aged students who want to celebrate their devotion to Christ. And it took place from January 1 until January 4 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

The young adults listened to sermons by Louie and Shelley Giglio, Kari Jobe, Crowder, and more. And, of course, Sadie and Christian Huff were also two of the celebrity guests. After the festivities ended, Christian jumped on Instagram to share details about his time at the Passion Conference. But first, he took a moment to recognize his wife.

“It’s always hard to put into words an experience like Passion because there are so many emotions to process,” Huff wrote. “First off, I am so proud of this girl for always speaking the truth of God’s word so boldly and compassionately.”

“There are a million pictures that I could post from this past weekend but these are some of the highlights,” he added. You can check them out above.