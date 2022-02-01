‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Reveals Her Feelings on Being Famous From the Show

Nearly five years after Duck Dynasty came to an end, Sadie Robertson Huff is now opening up about her feelings in regards to receiving attention for being on the hit reality TV show.

Us Weekly reports that in her book Are You Following, Robertson Huff recalled the early days of her family’s show. “When my family began filming Duck Dynasty, one of the executive producers told us, ‘Think of it like a first date. Don’t talk about politics or religion. You have to get to know each other a little better first.’”

Robertson Huff also shares that her family was encouraged not to “ruffle any feathers” while filming the show. After Duck Dynasty ended in 2017, Robertson Huff admitted she hoped to separate herself from her reality TV image. “I even would tell the pastors at churches I was speaking at not to say anything about Duck Commander or [the show] when they introduced me,” she explained. “Not because I wasn’t proud of it. But because it seemed like that was the only thing people knew about me.”

The Duck Dynasty star also shared that she was trying to start something new, like a ministry, speaking and writing. But she felt like she was just stuck being that duck girl. “I didn’t want to be known just for what I had done. I wanted to be known for who I was.”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Opens Up About Her Past Relationships

Also in her new book, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson shared more details about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Blake Coward. The couple was together from March 2014 to March 2015. She also dated Austin North for a few months in 2018. “Publicly, it looked like we were a happy, supportive couple. But privately, I was spending a lot of time crying and feeling miserable. We were both unhealthy in this relationship. But we sure did look good on social media.”

The Duck Dynasty cast member also writes about the fond memories she has of those two relationships. “Every now and then we would have good moments that made me think, ‘Well, maybe things are going to turn around.’ The relationship wasn’t all bad. But it was bad enough that I knew it needed to end.”

However, with her husband, Christian Huff, the Duck Dynasty star said she knew something was different. “I knew Christian was different from anyone else that I had dated when he looked at me and said, ‘Never apologize for what God is doing in your life. If it is a win for God and a win for the kingdom, then it will always be a win for me.’”