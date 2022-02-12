‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Sends Inspiring Message to All the Moms Out There

If you happen to be a mom reading this, Sadie Robertson Huff from “Duck Dynasty” has the perfect motivational message for you. The 24-year-old has made a full career out of trying to inspire people and share her stories with others. She is the author of several books and also does different motivational talks in front of people every now and then. Huff also got married to Christian Huff in November 2019.

The couple gave birth to their first child, a girl named Honey James Huff, in May 2021. Since becoming a mother, part of her entire world shifted and realigned. She now had to balance her own personal working life while also raising her daughter alongside her husband.

Sadie Robertson Huff shared just how hard it was to have less time with her baby and knew other mothers would certainly relate to the feeling.

“I know it’s hard sometimes. It’s hard to miss even one moment with your child much less a days worth of work. It’s also hard sometimes to work during the day then come home ready to be fully present and ready to play, get all the food ready, make bath time happen, read the bedtime book, sing the songs and all the things. All the things that you genuinely love doing, but you’re just simply tired! It’s hard not to have mom guilt when you go on a work trip, and have to leave. It’s real. I feel all the things with you,” she wrote in a new Instagram post.

The Future for the Sadie Robertson Huff Family

She is adamant, however, that her work is also contributing to a good life for her daughter.

“For her to have an education one day and go live out her wildest dreams. For her to see an example of what hard work looks like and the fruit it can bring. It’s for her. For her dreams. For her life. For her faith. For her heart. For her future,” she also wrote.

Huff also mentioned just how hard it is for stay-at-home moms, too. They have hours of “cleanups” and “wake ups” each and every day that can be incredibly grueling and exhausting.

All in all, Huff wanted moms reading her post to feel encouraged and loved. At the end of the day, it can be hard to be a mother, a father, or a caregiver. She’s sending the same message to everyone: “I hope all you moms out there feel a giant high five & a hug from me!”

As for adding more members to the Huff family, Sadie and Christian are going to take a break before giving Honey a sibling anytime soon. According to Us Magazine, she did an Instagram Story Q&A back in November and was asked if she wanted more kids. She quickly said, “Yes! But not anytime soon.”

In the past, she has said that she wants to have four kids or three kids (depending on the day). She also is very open to adopting in the future. She feels inspired by her own parents’ decision to adopt.