‘Duck Dynasty’: Sadie Robertson’s Husband Drops Sweet New Family Pic

New family pic alert! Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff are posing with their daughter in a cute new portrait. The couple is smiling from ear to ear, while baby Honey laughs with her hand up in the air. It looks like they are having the time of their lives.

“Just recently found out that 8% of my followers are men… maybe it’s because I just post pics of these two but do ya blame me,” Huff jokingly captions his post. Many of his male followers are saying they are “proud to be in the 8% club” in the comments section. Others are showing their affection for Honey.

“Proud male follower here 🙋‍♂️😅. Love everything you stand for and huge fan of the podcast brother,” one fan writes.

“You’re such a great role model as to what women should look for in a hubby and in a father. So many admire you and your strength in this way. Sending love, it’s never a bad thing to be the man that encourages standards 🙂 :),” another adds.

With springtime blooming soon, we cannot wait to see the family share Honey’s first Easter pictures.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Sadie Robertson And Her Dancing Journey

Did you know that Sadie Robertson was a contestant on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars? The 24-year old Duck Dynasty star showed off her skills on Season 19 of the competition show. With her partner Mark Ballas, Robertson won the second place title, and is still proud of herself for pushing her body.

While her journey is exciting to go back and watch, Robertson was 17 years old at the time. She was undergoing her own battles with self-confidence and body image. She talks about these difficulties with Entertainment Tonight.

“During Dancing With the Stars, you work out so much and you’re dancing 24/7, so no wonder you have the body of your lifetime!” Sadie says. “I had this body that I never thought I’d have. I had a six-pack for two weeks, but then Thanksgiving hit and it went away. People started to comment.”

Continuing to work as a model after the show, these negative comments began to affect her mental health.

“They were such innocent comments at first, like, everything was great. But whenever my body started looking a little different, that’s when the struggle came in,” she continues. “There were people in my life, who were just really negative influences, that would say things that were not uplifting about the way that I looked and how I needed to maintain the body that I had. It was so wrong. I was insecure at the time, so I believed them and thought, ‘Oh, I need to push it.'”

She says that it took a long time to get out of this mindset. She claims that her faith pushed her to love herself as she is.

“I pretty much just took the word as it was from the Bible. It talks about how you’re beautifully and wonderfully created.”