‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Is at ‘Total Peace in God’s Creation’ in New Hunting Pic

Jase Robertson is enjoying a peaceful, sunny day in an open field. Earlier today, he shared a photo at total peace in God’s creation on his Instagram. Sometimes hunters need a little time to relax and take in the lovely weather.

Most of you Outsiders know Jase Robertson from his role on his family’s show, Duck Dynasty. He rose to fame along with the rest of the Robertson crew from the premiere in 2012 until the finale in 2018. Afterward, he decided to co-host a podcast with Phil and Al Robertson. If you’ve never heard of it, it’s called Unashamed on Amazon Music.

Throughout the podcast, they all speak up about their past mistakes and struggles in life. It has grown in popularity because of their vulnerability. And the Robertson’s are a perfect example of living an unashamed and vulnerable life. Don’t you agree?

Jase Robertson Takes Time to Nap on a Hunting Trip

The official @realjaseduckman Instagram account shared a new hunting picture today. It looks like he’s at total peace in an open field.

In the caption of the post, Jase Robertson wrote, “When you’re at total peace in God’s creation, you can sleep anywhere. (This picture was taken without my knowledge or consent, but they are forgiven and will remain nameless).”

Check out the post below:

In the photo, he’s taking a break from hunting to relax. Sometimes you just have to take a few minutes and lay down for a while until you’re ready to get back to it. Let’s take a look at what his fans are saying.

For example, one user said, “Been there, done that. Best sleep ever!!” Following that response, another fan said, “No better place.. Been there, done that many times..”

The Duck Dynasty Star Goes Out on a Solo Hunt

A few days ago, Jase Robertson went out on a solo hunt to celebrate the last day of duck hunting season. He shared a photo of the many ducks he caught that day. And it looks like he had quite some luck! However, he mentioned that this wasn’t the best season for duck hunting.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Robertson wrote, “Solo hunt with full limit this morning on this last day of duck season. Dismal season overall here in LA. How was it everywhere else? Let me hear it.”

Clearly, fans agreed with Robertson on this season being a terrible one. One user, for example, said it wasn’t great in Oklahoma either.

“Dismal in Oklahoma, as well. Never even shot a greenhead all season. Never showed up as of now.”

Hopefully, next season will be a lot better for Robertson and the Oklahoma hunter.