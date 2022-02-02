‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Celebrates the Release of Daughter Sadie’s New Book

Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson is back on social media. This time, it’s to let fans know that her daughter Sadie has released a new book.

“‘Who are you Following’ is out in the world today!!” Korie posted on Instagram. “@legitsadierob I am so proud of you! I’ve watched you follow through with many dreams in your life!”

The proud mother moments just seem to never end for Korie Robertson. She has raised all of her children and watched as they each got married. She has become a grandmother to five beautiful children and it probably won’t be long before there are more on the way.

Her latest proud moment, however, comes here at the beginning of February with Sadie’s book release. In Who Are You Following?: Pursuing Jesus in a Social Media Obsessed World, Sadie dives into exploring who we all follow on social media. It’s a great point — people nowadays spend hours upon hours scrolling through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Whether we realize it or not, the people we follow online influence our daily thoughts and actions.

In her post, Korie explains that her daughter has been working on this project for quite some time.

“This one was a wild one,” Korie explains in the post. “From God placing it on your heart in the middle of carrying your first baby @legithoneyjames to finishing it all hours of the day and night with your sweet little girl laying on your chest. When you have a child of your own who will be figuring out social media one day, these words become all the more urgent!”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars Aim to Use Social Media for a Good Purpose

All too often we hear about the downsides of social media, especially when it comes to online bullying. But Korie Robertson, Sadie Robertson, and the rest of the Duck Dynasty family have always used their platforms to spread messages of positivity. Korie hit on that message as well.

“Social media can be brutal and oftentimes we don’t even realize its effects. All of the studies show its effects. All of the studies show its potential for bad, but can it be used for good? How can we use it well?!”

In the end, Korie says that her daughter’s new book is for anyone that uses social media.

“If you are reading this right now, this book is for you,” she said. “Thank you, Sadie, for always reminding us that the one follow that means everything is Jesus! I love you and am always cheering you on!”

