‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Documents a ‘Boy and His Scooter’ in Touching Post

Korie Robertson shared an adorable video earlier today. Further, the former Duck Dynasty star documented a “boy and his scooter” in her most recent post.

First, if you know anything about Korie Robertson, it’s that she loves her family. Throughout her Instagram feed, you’ll find several posts about her grandchildren, children, and husband. Now, let’s take a look at the video of her grandson with his precious scooter below.

Korie Robertson Appreciates a Special Moment With Her Grandson

Recently, she shared a short clip of one of her grandsons with a scooter. It doesn’t look like just any scooter, though. Judging by the video, it looks like that scooter is the little boy’s best friend. While most people ride their scooters, this little boy picks it up and carries it everywhere he goes.

In addition to the post, Robertson included the “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” song from Toy Story. And trust me, it’s very fitting for the precious moment. Then, she wrote a lengthy caption that describes what’s going on.

“A boy and his scooter,” Robertson wrote in the caption. “On our walk to his great-great grandmas house Shep wanted to bring his scooter. So thankful to live in the same neighborhood but still it’s a pretty good walk. I warned him that there were some parts he wouldn’t be able to ride because of the grass and hills. No problem, he simply picked it up and carried it the whole way there and back, never once asking for or needing help. Love his little determination and willingness to work hard when he wants something! So sweet to see these things in our kids that will help them in life. Just a reminder that our kids are capable of more than we might think. Carry that scooter, little man! You’ve got this.”

Certainly, this little guy will grow up to do big things in life. And it looks like I’m not the only one who thinks her grandson will accomplish a lot in life. After scrolling through the comments, I came across a few users who also agree.

For instance, one user wrote, “Way to go Shep. You will do big things!”

Mama Robertson Previously Posted a Sweet Photo With One of Her Sons

Not only is Korie Robertson cherishing moment with her grandchildren, but she’s also spending time with her children. On February 17, the former actress shared a sweet photo with her son, Will Robertson.

In the photo, Robertson is seen hugging her son while standing in a parking lot. After an amazing day together, she just had to share the moment on Instagram. Check out the photo and read more here.