‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson ‘Fell in Love’ with Husband Willie All Over Again After Recent Photoshoot

If we didn’t know any better, we would think that Duck Dynasty stars Korie and Willie Robertson are newlyweds in their honeymoon phase. Each photo they take seems to highlight their still-burning love for each other, even if they’re just spending the night in.

The two may as well be a couple of teenagers in love, based on Korie’s most recent post on Instagram. Apparently, the two decided to have their pictures retaken in a touching photoshoot that demonstrated just how strong their love still was.

“Had some new pictures taken and fell in love with my man all over again,” Korie wrote in the caption. “Once we have kids and grands it’s easy to just take pictures of them, right?! This is a reminder Mom’s and Dad’s, don’t forget to still take pictures together too! I love all of the images I have of my parents and grandparents through the years. Documenting your life through pictures and stories is a gift you can give your kids and grands! Thank you @meshali for this gift.”

In the photos, Korie snuggled close to her Duck Dynasty husband, wearing a cozy turtleneck sweater. Further in the album, there were some black-and-white solo shots of both of them as well as a candid shot of them smiling at each other while seated on a staircase.

This wasn’t the only demonstration of Korie’s devotion to her husband recently. Like so many other happy couples, the Duck Dynasty star created a post for Valentine’s Day that honored the many sweet memories they shared within the past few months.

“I really love you @realwilliebosshog Happy Valentines Day!!” Robertson shared.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Learns Important Lesson from Husband

Just before her most recent post, yesterday, Korie also shared a hilarious snapshot of her and her husband as well as her daughter, Sadie, and her son-in-law, Christian Huff. While at a friend’s wedding, the four danced like no one was watching as someone snapped a photo.

Once Korie sent the photo Willie, he responded with an iconic idea about Mondays.

“I sent this pic to @realwilliebosshog that someone snapped of us, @legitsadierob and @christian_huff on a dance floor at a friends wedding and Willies response was ‘I’m gonna try and live today like that picture!!’ I’m not sure exactly what that means, but I’m here for it, ha!! Let’s live this Monday like we’re soaking up all of the joy that a dance floor brings!” the Duck Dynasty star shared.

Perhaps we can all learn from Willie’s new perspective on Mondays.