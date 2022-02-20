‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Has Some Words of Encouragement for Parents

Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson is doing her best to bring students to Liberty University. She recently spoke to the parents of soon-to-be college kids.

That’s right, Outsiders. Korie Robertson made a visit here recently to Liberty University — a private Evangelical university in Lynchburg, Virginia — to talk to prospective parents about what it’s like to have a kid attend the school. Korie would know, seeing as how her son John Luke and his wife, Mary Kate, both attend the school, as does her other son, Will.

However, this is most certainly not the first time the Duck Dynasty star has made her way onto Liberty’s stage. Korie has spoken at the school several times in the past, and even other members of the family have as well including Phil, Miss Kay, Uncle Si, Al, Willie, Korie, John Luke, and Mary Kate. If you know anything about the Duck Dynasty crew, it’s that they have never been shy about sharing their faith and staying true to their values.

“Leaving @libertyuniversity as always encouraged and inspired from my time here!” Korie wrote in her latest Instagram post. “I got to speak to prospective Liberty parents and I loved it! So much excitement in these years, and I get it, also a little bit of worry that you’re helping your child make the right decision.”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Tells Parents That ‘God Is With Them’

As we mentioned up above, members of the Duck Dynasty family are very vocal when it comes to their religious beliefs. That makes Liberty University one of the best universities in the country for them to come and speak at.

Now the Robertson’s, of course, are well-known celebrities. That goes without saying. But they are there for much more than just the bright lights. They are a functioning family that is unashamed of their Christian faith. That was clear in Korie’s message of encouragement to parents.

“A little encouragement: 1. God is with you where ever you go. So no stress that you’re going to miss their calling or purpose in life if you choose one place over another. Wherever you go, He is with you! The verse that keeps coming to mind for what our kids have experienced in their time here is Hebrew’s 10:24 ‘And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds’ so if you’re looking for a college experience that does this, you should look right here.”

The Duck Dynasty star wasn’t the only actor on hand at Liberty. She also gave a shoutout to the cast of the show, The Chosen. That’s who she is pictured with in her most recent post.

“ALSO, if you don’t recognize the people in this pic, you have to go right now and watch @thechosentvseries,” she said. “Give yourself permission to binge watch this weekend! I promise you will be glad you did.”