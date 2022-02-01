‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Is Living That ‘Sling-Life’ in Adorable Snaps with Grandson

Earlier today, the former Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson shared a heartfelt post with her grandson. She takes time to reflect on how fast he’s growing and it looks like she’s loving the grandma life!

In the photo, Korie is holding her 2-year-old grandson while taking a few mirror selfies. She posted two of the same pictures on her page. One of them is with the little boy smiling at the mirror while the other one has him looking at the camera. He looks like he’s really enjoying the day with grandma!

For a little background information, Korie Robertson is a mom of six children and four grandchildren. As you can see in the photo, she cherishes every moment she gets with them.

“When you’re 2 and such a big boy, sometimes you remember that sling-life when you were a baby was a pretty good way to travel, ha! As soon as he saw me in these overalls his eyes started twinkling and he said ‘get in.'” the Duck Dynasty star said via Instagram.

Following the post, one of the previous contestants on the Bachelor, Madison Prewett commented “So cute” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Not only is she spending time with this little guy, but she also just celebrated her other grandson’s birthday. Check out the celebration below.

Korie Robertson Spends Time With Her Other Grandchildren

On Saturday (January 29), Korie Robertson shared a birthday shoutout to her 3-year-old grandson.

In the post, Korie, Rebecca Robertson, and the rest of the gang gathered together to celebrate Zane’s special day. Zane is the son of Korie’s adopted daughter, Rebecca, and her husband, John Reed Loflin. As you keep watching the video, you’ll see Rebecca holding her daughter, Holland. She gave birth to this little princess on December 24, 2021. Hopefully, Zane wasn’t too upset by this surprise. After all, he might enjoy having a sibling once he’s older.

Korie had a lot to say in the caption of her post. “This little guy turned 3 and was the cutest little birthday boy!! He was loving his moment and didn’t stop till he blew all his candles out,” Korie wrote.

She admits that she can’t stop watching his sweet and happy face. Then, she writes a more personal message to him.

“Zane, you make life so much fun, you are so smart, brave and creative,” she added to the post. “I love your imagination, the way you act out all of your stories, your silly faces, and sweet, sweet spirit. You keep us all laughing and dancing! I love you so much and love watching you grow.”

Also, Korie Robertson acknowledges an important day with her husband, Willie Robertson on Instagram. That’s right Outsiders, our favorite Duck Dynasty couple is celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. And she can’t wait to spend the rest of her life with him.

