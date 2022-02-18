‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Posts Sweet Photo With Son

Former “Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson surprises her Instagram followers with a sweet photograph. She is hugging one of her sons, Will Robertson after a day well spent together. Standing in a parking lot, Robertson has her hands wrapped around Will and they’re both smiling at the camera.

“Got to spend a sweet day with this guy!!” Robertson writes in the caption. “Can you tell my mama heart is full?! Love you @willr0b.”

Fans of the “Duck Dynasty” star are admiring her love for each of her five kids. Some followers can even relate with their own mothers. “I love what an awesome Mama and wife you are!!!! God bless your sweet family!” one comment said. “Y’all R awesome, I’m adopted and u guy’s just touched my heart!! My parents have both passed but I miss & think of them both every single day!! Treasure the time’s spent just being together and making memories,” another fan wrote.

Overall, it’s always a good day when you see a post from Korie Robertson. The Robertson family definitely inspires many of us and we can’t wait to see what the next generation does.

Korie Robertson Honors Husband in a Sweet Valentines Day Video

Korie Robertson absolutely adores her family. Earlier this week (Feb 14), Robertson shared a touching video on her Instagram. In the video, she’s honoring her husband, Willie Robertson on Valentines Day.

Most of you probably saw love posts as you scrolled through social media recently. And Robertson joined in on the Valentines tradition to thank her husband for all he does. Check out Robertson’s reel of a few of their memories below.

“I really love you @realwilliebosshog,” she writes in the caption. “Happy Valentines Day!! #bff.”

Not only are fans flooding the comments with cuteness overload, but a few of the Robertson kids are loving this post too. “Y’all are the best,” Sadie Robertson Huff commented. “Love this!!! Sooo sweet,” Rebecca Robertson added.

“I love this! Definitely relationship goals! Happy Valentine’s Day!” one fan wrote in the comments. “Love this!!!! So much fun!! Makes me smile!” another user added.

Sadie Robertson Takes Parenting Advice From Her Mother

Sadie Robertson-Huff and Christian Huff are new parents to their daughter, Honey James Huff. She has a lot on her plate while being a writer, podcast host, and motivational speaker but she strives to help encourage young folks to stay strong.

Earlier this month (Feb 12), Robertson-Huff shared an inspiring message with her Instagram followers. She wants every new and experienced mom out there to stay strong in raising their children.

“What is represented here in this picture means so much to me I don’t even know how to caption it,” she wrote in the caption. “So instead of just talking about this picture I want to encourage the moms out there with some words…”

