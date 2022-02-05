‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Shares a Few of Her ‘Favorite Things’

Forget raindrops on roses, Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson’s favorite things are good company and good winter weather. Recently, Korie shared a sweet photo with her hubby, Willie, against a February sunset. Korie, herself, wore a chic, puffy coat, while Willie kept warm in a gray hoodie and thick vest.

“Snow, this man, and time with sweet friends totally sold out on following Jesus are a few of my favorite things,” the Duck Dynasty wife captioned the post. “Thankful for these past 2 days of being filled up. Love you @realwilliebosshog.”

According to Korie’s Instagram story, earlier today, the two were on a snowy road trip together. At one point, at a gas station, Willie locked his wife out of their Jeep as a prank. Then, at their next rest stop, Korie returned the favor. Later in her story, she included a few photos with a group of friends and a shot of her Duck Dynasty husband as he peered out the window.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Is the Proud Mom of a Published Author

In between her latest travels, Korie has also promoted one of her daughter’s newest claims to fame – Sadie’s book, Who Are You Following? The young Duck Dynasty star wrote the work as a guide to social media through a spiritual perspective. Of course, Korie was thrilled that her daughter continues to find religion in even the most trivial aspects of her life.

“’Who are you Following’ is out in the world today!! @legitsadierob I am so proud of you!” the Duck Dynasty star said of her daughter’s latest book. “I’ve watched you follow through with many dreams in your life! This one was a wild one, from God placing it on your heart in the middle of carrying your first baby @legithoneyjames to finishing it all hours of the day and night with your sweet little girl laying on your chest. When you have a child of your own who will be figuring out social media one day, these words become all the more urgent!”

“Social media can be brutal and oftentimes we don’t even realize it’s effects,” Korie continued. “All of the studies show it’s potential for bad, but can it be used for good? How can we use it well?!”

According to the Duck Dynasty mom, this book was perfect for everyone and anyone.

“If you are reading this right now, this book is for you,” she suggested. “Thank you, Sadie, for always reminding us that the one follow that means everything is Jesus! I love you and am always cheering you on!”

Clearly, the Duck Dynasty author’s biggest fan was her mother.