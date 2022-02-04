‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Shows Off the ‘Cutest Little Duo’

Korie Robertson is loving every second of being a grandma! Earlier today, the former Duck Dynasty star shared some adorable photos with two of her grandchildren. They are daughter Rebecca Robertson’s kiddos.

The pictures say it all. In the caption of the post, Robertson wrote, “Cutest little duo” with two yellow hearts at the end. While glancing at the pictures, you’ll see two sweet photos of Rebecca’s oldest son Zane with their newest addition. The oldest is making a funny face in the second picture, which makes it even cuter.

Soon after, Rebecca commented a heartfelt message to show that she has been blessed with the most adorable children. She said, “My babies” with a red heart emoticon.

On Friday (December 24), Rebecca and Loflin were blessed with their second child. They officially named their daughter, Holland Lo Loflin and it looks like Zane is already loving his little sister.

Besides Robertson’s adorable grandkids, she recently took some time to congratulate her daughter, Sadie Robertson on the release of her new book. Let’s take a look.

Korie Robertson Celebrates Sadie’s New Book With a Heartwarming Post

Certainly, Korie Robertson is proud of all five of her kids, but she celebrated Sadie a little more recently. Sadie Robertson released her new book, “Who Are You Following?” on Tuesday, February 1.

Sadie has followed through with her faith and dreams for as long as her mother can remember. In Korie’s Instagram post, she explains how dedicated her daughter is to these projects. She never gives up on anything until she finishes it. And that’s one of the many things a mother loves about their child.

In the caption of the photo, Robertson wrote, “Who are you Following” is out in the world today!! @legitsadierob I am so proud of you! I’ve watched you follow through with many dreams in your life! This one was a wild one, from God placing it on your heart in the middle of carrying your first baby @legithoneyjames to finishing it all hours of the day and night with your sweet little girl laying on your chest. When you have a child of your own who will be figuring out social media one day, these words become all the more urgent!”

She ends the post with a few reminders to not only her daughter, but the fans as well.

“If you are reading this right now, this book is for you. Thank you, Sadie, for always reminding us that the one follow that means everything is Jesus! I love you and am always cheering you on!”