‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Details Powerful Message of His New Book ‘Uncanceled’

On Saturday (February 12th), Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson took to his Instagram account to share details about the powerful message of his new book Uncanceled.

“When my sister dragged a pastor to talk to me at the bar I operated, I mocked them at first,” the Duck Dynasty star proclaimed. “Like C.S. Lewis said, infinite joy was offered to me, and I ignored it to fool around with getting high, getting drunk, and getting laid. Sin makes big promises, but it never delivers. We get so caught up in what little we have that the thought of losing it terrifies us. That’s why the threat of cancel culture is so powerful.”

The Duck Dynasty castmate then writes that thanks to his sister, Pastor Bill told him a story that rocked his world. “He told me I was a sinner, and I was condemned. But then he hit me with the big one: The Almighty canceled my cancellation. He took the debt and the code that condemns us and nailed it to the cross. (Colossians 2:13–15).”

Robertson then states that when he has a choice between shutting up and telling people what Jesus did to cancel his cancellation, he’s going to go with Jesus. “And if anyone wants to cancel me, all I have to say is this: Have at it. But you’re wasting your time! No one can touch us when we follow Jesus. If God freed me from cancellation, what can another person do to me?”

Robertson was suspended from Duck Dynasty after allegedly making homophobic comments during his interview with GQ in 2013. Less than two weeks later, he was reinstated on the series.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson States He Has ‘No Regrets’

During an interview with Fox News Digital this week, Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson opened up about his suspension. “[GQ] asked me a question about a particular sin, homosexual behavior. And they asked if I believed it was a sin. I thought to myself, that’s a weird question to ask someone, but I just quoted a Bible verse… I quoted what God had to say about that sin and nine other sins. But it was in the list of sins.”

However, Robertson states that as he and his family were working on Duck Dynasty, the “upper crowd” at A&E decided to drop the ax on him. Without first looking into what went down. However, the decision was quickly overturned, with Robertson returning to production nine days later.

In regards to him having any regrets over the now infamous interview, the Duck Dynasty star said, “No regrets at all – none. I just went on. I never called A&E and said, ‘What are you doing?’”