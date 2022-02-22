‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson ‘Can’t Even Believe’ How Lucky She Is to Have Her Family

Family is everything when it comes to Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson. That much was clear once again on Monday evening.

What better way to cap off your Monday than with an adorable family post from Sadie Robertson? Maybe it’s just us, but we love watching the Duck Dynasty family grow bigger with each passing day. Right in the middle of all of that is Sadie Robertson, the girl who starred on the A&E reality show Duck Dynasty from 2012 to 2017. She also appeared on Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing as the first runner-up. Next to her, of course, is her husband, Christian Huff, and their adorable daughter, Honey James.

You can probably make the argument that Sadie Robertson and her family have become even more famous since their popular TV show ended. Millions of fans still love keeping up with the Robertsons every day despite the last episode of Duck Dynasty taking place five years ago.

The answer is yes — several of those fans happen to be members of our staff here at Outsider. We consider ourselves lucky to be able to cover Sadie Robertson and her family. As for Sadie, she considers herself lucky just to share a family with who she does. Check out the celebrity’s latest Instagram post down:

“Huff fam,” Robertson captioned a series of photos. “Swipe to see: an angel, worlds sexiest man, and a girl cheesing [because] she can’t even believe she shares a last name with the two of them.”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Feeling the Love Even After Valentine’s Day

We have said it before and we will say it again — family trumps all when it comes to the Duck Dynasty family. For Sadie Robertson, life has changed an awful lot over the past couple of years. But she wouldn’t have it any other way.

The 24-year-old married Christian Huff back in 2019, and not even a year later they welcomed their first child into the world. Little Honey James was born on May 21, so it won’t be long before they celebrate her first birthday. But instead of shouting out the special people in her life last week, Sadie used her platform to share a Valentine’s Day message that include everyone.

“You are loved beyond words and beyond comprehension,” she said at the time. “Let that revaluation just sink in for a minute. You, yes YOU!!! Right where you are at without doing a single thing. Without earning it or deserving it. Without an ounce of makeup. Before any likes on the gram. A cute outfit. A boyfriend. A teddy bear. Nothing needed… YOU ARE LOVED.”