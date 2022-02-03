‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Shows How to Make Deer Chili

Willie Robertson is staying busy. Yes, “Duck Dynasty” wrapped up in 2017 but the star of the program has stayed busy in a multitude of ways since the show on A&E wrapped years ago. One of those things he’s doing is making chili. Not just any chili, though. It’s Willie’s famous deer chili. Luckily, “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson showed his Instagram followers this week how to make the famous deer chili.

In a new post on Instagram Willie wrote, “6 more weeks of winter calls for my famous deer chili on the @pitbossgrills. Watch the full process in @officialbuckcommander’s latest Youtube video (link in bio).”

Man, that looks pretty good, folks. Doesn’t it? You can watch the full process of Willie making the chili on the Duck Commander YouTube Page.

Willie Robertson on “Duck Dynasty”

LSU has a new football coach. His name is Brian Kelly. Since moving to Baton Rouge, Kelly has quickly become an internet sensation. He has continued to make social-media rounds for his accent, dance moves, etc. Still, Kelly was a big-time hire by Scott Woodward and the LSU Tigers. The last three head football coaches at LSU have gone to win national championships. Kelly took Notre Dame to two CFP appearances in recent years. Now, with better access to big-time talent at LSU, the expectations could not be higher.

Willie was recently on the Marty Smith Podcast. On it he said, “[Laughs] I have got to go down.” He continued, “I’ve got to get myself to Baton Rouge so I can help him with some of the dialect. That was the funniest thing… So that was kind of interesting. Boy, he’s gonna have to really win now. He’s gonna have to win some ball games.”

Willie had good fun with it. The introduction and accent was a lot. However, Willie is not wrong in what he said about Kelly and the LSU Tigers. The accent is not a big deal in the grand scheme of things. The big deal is winning a title at LSU.

Willie added, “I don’t know maybe he got caught up in it.” Only time will tell. Willie concluded, “I mean, maybe he just got caught up and started trying to speak the local speak I guess. He was drawing everything. He had his long drawls out. That was pretty impressive.”

The expectation is national championships at LSU. Because of that, the pressure is on and perhaps that’s where the accent choice came from. Willie is right, though, that it will come down to Brian Kelly winning a ring.

“Duck Dynasty” concluded in 2017 on A&E after a long run on the network.