‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson Speaks Out About ‘Dangerous Game of Cancel Culture’

A&E’s Duck Dynasty follows the Robertson family as they work together owning and operating a highly successful duck-hunting business. Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson leads the business along with his brother, Si, and sons, Alan, Jase, Willie, and Jep.

Phil is a devout Christian notorious for his outspoken religious beliefs. In an article for Fox News, Robertson opens up about his faith journey and his thoughts surrounding cancel culture.

“In my younger days, my goal was to back people into a corner and intimidate them into baptism. I’m still very passionate about speaking the name of Jesus to people who are messed up in the same way I once was,” Phil wrote in the opinion piece. “Now, however, I am more about persuading. I want to make an appeal that gives people an opportunity to change their minds about the direction of their lives.”

Phil Robertson opens up about his thoughts on cancel culture

The reality TV star writes about his opinions on cancel culture and its effects on religious leaders.

“I guess you could say I abandoned cancel culture tactics long before cancel culture became known as cancel culture,” he wrote. “See, it’s not just people in the world who publicly attack their opponents. A June 12, 2021, Washington Post article quoted several prominent church leaders who publicly blasted one another on a variety of issues. Publicly! Jesus followers ripping one another publicly to cancel the influence of the other. I’m just an average man, but I am certain Christ is not glorified in this. Not even a little bit.”

Cancel culture or call-out culture is a movement to remove a person from certain social circles due to offensive behavior.

“Make no mistake, intimidation and the fear of cancellation is a powerful strategy,” Robertson continues. “The average American is walking on eggshells, trying to avoid breaking the cardinal rule of the cancel culture religion: Be kind! Don’t offend! Don’t judge! Tolerate!“

“While I detest the practices of cancel culture, as a follower of Christ, I have to be careful that I am not guilty of doing what they do,” Robertson concludes. “I don’t want to treat them the same way they treat me. I want to do things the way God has instructed me to do them:

“The Lord’s servant must not be quarrelsome but must be kind to everyone, able to teach, not resentful. Opponents must be gently instructed, in the hope that God will grant them repentance leading them to a knowledge of the truth, and that they will come to their senses and escape from the trap of the devil, who has taken them captive to do his will” (2 Tim. 2:24–28).”

The Duck Dynasty star lives with his wife, Kay, in West Monroe, Louisiana. Robertson and Kay have five children, eighteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.