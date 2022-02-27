‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Talks ‘Overwhelming Joy’ of Seeing Daughter ‘Express Herself in Worship’

On Sunday (February 27th), Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff took to her Instagram to talk about the “overwhelming joy” she has experienced about seeing her daughter Honey James express herself in worship.

“The overwhelming joy and awe that I felt today in church today as I watched Honey begin to express herself in worship was something I hope I never forget,” the Duck Dynasty castmate explained. “I watched her as she watched every hand go up around her. As people raised their hands in a posture of pouring out their heart to God.”

The Duck Dynasty beauty further explained that she could see the curiosity in Honey’s eyes as well. “She seemed almost unsure about what we were doing as we raised our hands. But man was she interested in it. She studied it.”

As she continued to watch her nearly 1-year-old daughter during the church service, the Duck Dynasty star and her husband Christian Huff raised their hands. That’s when, with the fullest confidence, her daughter’s hands shot into the air. “And from that point on this girl worshipped. Hand up and legs kicking. By the end, she even had both hands up.”

Robertson Huff also goes on to admit that sometimes it can feel intimidating to worship. “It can feel awkward to surrender and express yourself in such a way that gives glory to a king you can’t even see.”

The Duck Dynasty star adds, “You worship because despite how troubled the world is. This king is your HOPE. And for that hope, my hands will be lifted high.”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Roberston Huff Talks Motherhood and How She Survives Social Media Criticism

During a recent interview, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff opened up about motherhood. She also spoke about how she has been surviving social media criticism. “The gift of pregnancy is such a miracle,” the reality TV star declared. “And Iw as just so blown away by the fact that, like, that was happening side of me. That I don’t even think I had time to think about how I looked like.”

Robertson Huff further explained that perspective can kill someone. She admitted to throwing up every single day from week seven to week 24. So, it wasn’t like she had a “perfect” pregnancy. “But at the end of the day, gratitude defeats many feelings of fear and many feelings of insecurity that you might have.”

In regards to the criticism she has experienced throughout the years on social media, Robertson Huff said she doesn’t go on her accounts needing anything from anyone. “I can get 200 positive comments, but the 10 negative ones are the ones that stick out, you know? And you have to know who you are os that those don’t destroy you.”