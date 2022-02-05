Duke vs. Carolina: Coach K’s Last Trip to the Dean Dome

We’re nearing the end of an era of college hoops in the ACC. During the summer of 2021, legendary Duke University men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced that he would retire at the end of this season. On Saturday evening, the storied rivalry between Duke and the University of North Carolina continues. However, it closes another chapter in Coach K’s career since it will be his last time competing in the Dean Dome.

When the Blue Devils visit Chapel Hill later tonight, it will cap off a decades-long rivalry that is considered one of the best in all of sports. It’ll be the 42nd and final time Coach K brings his team less than 10 miles down Tobacco Road to compete against the Tar Heels.

Krzyzewski took over a Duke program in 1980 that would become one of the best in the nation. He brought an added layer of intensity to the rivalry as he faced iconic UNC head coach Dean Smith’s teams early on. After a few losing seasons, the young coach would turn things around for Duke in his fourth year and the program would never look back.

Dean Smith’s former assistant, Roy Williams, would return home in 2003 and reignite the faltering rivalry. Coach K led Duke to five championships during his tenure (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015), and has a chance for one more as we head into March Madness next month. However, Williams put UNC back on the map when he took over in Chapel Hill. He added an additional three championships (2005, 2009, 2017) to UNC’s trophy case to go along with Smith’s two (1982, 1993).

It’s an appropriate statistic that shows just how close the Duke-UNC rivalry is. Five championships a piece, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their storied rivalry.

ACC Basketball Will Forever Change Following Coach K’s Retirement

Duke and Carolina battle at least twice per season – one home game and one away game. No matter what team is ranked higher, or even if they’re unranked, the games often come down to the wire.

For reference as to just how competitive the Duke-Carolina rivalry is, one insane stat sums it all up. Over an almost 70 year span from the 1949-50 to 2018-19 seasons, the two schools played 179 times. UNC scored 13,581 total points to Duke’s 13,559. That’s a difference of only 22 points, or 0.1 point per game. It’s arguably the closest rivalry in terms of proximity and competitiveness in all of sports.

Yet just last season, Roy Williams hung up his Carolina blue blazer in April 2021. A few months later in July, Coach K revealed his own plans to retire. Former UNC player and assistant coach Hubert Davis took over the Carolina program. Former Duke player and current assistant coach Jon Scheyer will take the reins from Krzyzewski next season. So the landscape of the famous rivalry will look quite different going forward.

Krzyzewski Shooting For One More Win In the Dean Dome

Carolina has struggled this year after the changes, and many expect the same from Duke next season. It’s only natural when Hall of Fame coaches move on. Yet each university and their historic basketball programs will find their footing as time goes on.

The Tar Heels enter Saturday’s game unranked against the No. 9-ranked Blue Devils. The team’s still have their second annual matchup to close out the ACC regular season on March 5. Emotions will be high in Durham that night as Coach K takes the floor one last time in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

But tonight is all about the 74-year-old’s last trip to Chapel Hill. Krzyzewski will enter tonight’s game with a losing 16-20 record in the Dean E. Smith Center. He’ll be looking to earn at least one more win in his rival’s stadium before retirement. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Coach K addressed what he’ll remember the most about the storied rivalry.

“That’s what I’ll remember most. The level of talent from both teams on the court,” Krzyzewski said to reporters. “We’ve had so many amazing games, you know, some that we’ve won and some that we’ve lost. But they’ve been really high-level games.”

As heated as the rivalry can get, there’s always been a mutual respect between the two schools and their fans. Tar Heels fans lucky enough to witness Coach K’s last game in the Dean Dome will surely give the legendary coach with the most victories in NCAA history (1,188 wins and counting) a standing ovation. They may curse Krzyzewski’s name under their breath, but applause will be the only thing that rings out throughout the arena.

Duke and Carolina By the Numbers

All-Time Record

– North Carolina: 140

– Duke: 111

National Championships

– North Carolina: 6 (1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017)

– Duke: 5 (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015)

Final Fours

– North Carolina: 20

– Duke: 16

ACC Regular Season Champions

– North Carolina: 32

– Duke: 19

ACC Tournament Champions

– Duke: 21

– North Carolina: 18

*Stats from NCAA.com