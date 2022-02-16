Dwayne Johnson Challenged to Fight by World’s Scariest Man

Is Dwayne Johnson the type to back down from a fight?

He was once known for his time in the ring as The Rock but has since made a name for himself as one of the most popular Hollywood movie stars right now.

Despite no longer being in the ring, Johnson still spends hours and hours in the gym working on his physique. He is still in incredible shape, meaning it makes sense a challenge might still come his way every now and then.

Now, Martyn Ford, known as the “World’s Scariest Man,” is saying he would love to challenge Dwayne Johnson in the ring. Ford is a bodybuilder that earned this nickname for his large six-foot-eight-inch stature and his massive pure muscle weight. Ford practices MMA and boxing as well.

Similar to The Rock, he’s also trying to make it as an actor. You can watch him in the ring soon when he takes on Sajad Gharibi, or the Iranian Hulk, in an upcoming matchup on April 2 at the London O2 Arena. Despite that intense match being around the corner, the World’s Scariest Man is already thinking about his next opportunity to fight.

Ford spoke to Muscle and Health about his dreams of getting into the ring with The Rock.

“I’d love to challenge The Rock to a fight. We’d make a fortune. It would be a phenomenal fight, because he’s a great athlete. He’s very mobile, strong, and comes from a wrestling background,” Ford said.

It would certainly be an intense, as well as very popular, fight. Some people think that Ford should just focus on his fight with the Iranian Hulk coming up. Gharibi has been sharing footage of himself doing somewhat ridiculous training exercises like punching concrete walls and ripping apart melons with his bare hands.

For the World’s Scariest Man, this is all demoralizing to him.

“Throwing people around, pretending that you’re bloody John Cena from Iran, is kind of embarrassing. I don’t like it when people disrespect the sport of boxing. If you’re going to do it, fine, but make sure you’re training for it. Make sure you’re eating right. Make sure you’re doing everything to be the best athlete you can be and respect the sport,” Ford said.

It seems like Dwayne Johnson is the superior role model for what it means to be an athlete and to train properly.

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Getting Back in Ring

Aside from this new challenge, there have been rumors for a while now that Dwayne Johnson may be getting back in the ring.

Originally, Johnson was rumored to return for WrestleMania 38 to face his cousin and current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Although it would have been an epic return, Johnson revealed he would not be returning for this WWE challenge.

Now, according to Republic World, there are rumors that Dwayne Johnson may return for WrestleMania 39 in 2023. This is supposed to take place in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. He has to balance possibly returning to WWE with his very busy filming schedules. His contracts make it so he must stay away from activities that could hurt him and cause filming delays.