Dwayne Johnson Drops ‘Behind the Scenes Look’ at Super Bowl LVI Commercial

Outsiders — have you guys tried Dwayne Johnson’s ZOA Energy Drink yet? If not, you’re going to want to after seeing this sneak peek.

Dwayne Johnson, who many of you know as “The Rock”, has his very own energy drink that helps the everyday person get stuff done. Soon, the official ZOA Energy Drink will be on full display on the world’s biggest stage. That’s right, Johnson and his colleagues will be taking their creation to the big screen. The Hollywood star will be joined by the likes of Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi, and John Shulman in a first-of-its-kind Super Bowl ad.

The Rock took to his official Instagram account on Saturday to give fans a sneak peek of the commercial. Let us be the first to say that in typical Dwayne Johnson fashion, this commercial will have you motivated and ready to go.

“Here’s a dope *behind the scenes* look at our @zoaenergy SUPER BOWL PREGAME COMMERCIAL,” Johnson wrote alongside the clip.

As far as ZOA goes, Johnson is listed as the company’s Chief Energy Officer.

“As ZOA Founders we identified early that we wanted to create and deliver a HEALTHY ENERGY DRINK with an innovative & delicious formulation that will fuel your life on a daily basis. This innovative, healthy formulations did not exist in the market — so created it ourselves.”

Johnson also announced that ZOA is now officially the best-selling energy drink out there right now. Sunday’s Super Bowl advertisement is only going to give it more recognition.

“And now you’ve officially made ZOA the #1 TOP SELLING NEW ENERGY DRINK IN THE GAME. What Drives Us, Is What Fuels You.”

Check out the behind-the-scenes video down below:

Dwayne Johnson’s New Commerical Will Be Straight to the Point

If you are a fan of Dwayne Johnson, then you are probably used to his blockbuster movies by now. The man is arguably the world’s most famous actor. But when you tune in to Johnson’s ZOA Energy Superbowl commercial on Sunday, you may be surprised at what you see.

There won’t be any big stunts or big explosions, only Johnson and his business partners hard at work. Whether they are working on their brand or working on their bodies in the gym, it’s clear that the ZOA Energy Drink can help them do whatever it is they need to.

“Super Bowl commercials are iconic, everyone brings their A-game and so many deliver and few miss,” Johnson told Entrepreneur. “What I did feel was, and I can speak on behalf of our founders, that with this ZOA commercial for the Super Bowl, we had an opportunity to create something that was just a little different than what you typically see in Super Bowl commercials. That is a real rawness and grit application to our commercial. To the point where we are shooting it in real life.”