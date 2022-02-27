dwayne-johnson-enjoys-some-amazing-hawaiian-sunset

Dwayne Johnson is a man with very little free time and in the rare event that free time comes around, he takes full advantage.

Affectionately known as “The Rock” to many of his fans, Dwayne Johnson has become one of the top entertainers in the world. He’s also highly disciplined and takes his physical, mental and emotional health seriously. He is working on all three in his most recent social media post, soaking up a Hawaiian sunset from his patio. He shares a video with his millions of fans and social media followers in which he speaks on invigorating his “mana” by enjoying a peaceful morning.

“Just anchoring my morning,” he says in his Saturday morning social media post. “Had to show you this beautiful Hawaiian sunrise and powerful perpetual ocean waves. You can feel the mana. Enjoy your weekend with your families. Love and protect them.”

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular and well-liked human beings on the planet. That much s evident in the fact that his social media post took in well over 1 million “likes” in a matter of hours. The Hawaiian sunrise post also garnered more than 12,000 comments from The Rock’s adoring fan base. Among those comments is the ESPN Sportscenter Instagram page that calls Dwayne Johnson’s video “Amazing.”

“Hawaii always provides the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets,” a social media user writes. “You look like you are enjoying yourself.”

“Thanks for sharing! That’s a gorgeous view,” another fan says. “Hawaii is just such an awesome place.”

While Dwayne Johnson enjoyed his morning and the view from his patio, you can bet he also got some work in. His workout routine is legendary and he keeps in tip-top shape.

Dwayne Johnson Could Return to the Professional Wrestling Ring

Soon to be 50-years-old, Dwayne Johnson is no spring chicken — but you wouldn’t know from looking at him. Standing at 6’5″ and weighing around 260 pounds, The Rock looks like he was chiseled out of stone. His incredible physique has long been his calling card, dating back to his WWE days.

Speaking of WWE days, some wrestling fans think Dwayne Johnson’s return to the squared circle is imminent. While he’s made a name for himself among the Hollywood elite, wrestling will always remain a passion for The Rock.

Johnson took the microphone before the Super Bowl two weeks ago and used several of his wrestling persona catchphrases. Wrestling fans took this as a tease for his WWE return. He says “finally, the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles” and “for the millions…and millions of fans” in his game introduction. Both are throwbacks to his “Rock” persona from his WWE career. Johnson then later fanned the flames for a wrestling return in a social media reply.

“Brother that was a little Easter egg for you and the millions,” Dwayne Johnson replies. “Don’t worry…the millions with a pause is coming soon.”

You can bet that professional wrestling fans will be on the lookout for a possible Dwayne Johnson return,