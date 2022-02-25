Dwayne Johnson Gives ‘Exclusive Look’ at the Return of His Show ‘Young Rock’

Dwayne Johnson or “The Rock” gives fans an exclusive look at the return of his show. That’s right, Young Rock will be back on-screen better than ever.

Johnson takes a comedic look back at his extraordinary life in Young Rock. He does this through eye-catching stories that involve his family and youth that turned him into the man he is today. And while his experiences have been larger than life, he explains how he’s still a down-to-earth guy who relates to everyone else.

Earlier today, Johnson shared a collage of photos with his Instagram followers. All of the pictures represent scenes from the show, which returns to screens on March 15. In the post’s caption, The Rock presented his fans with a lengthy caption. It features everything from the release date to what the series is all about. Let’s take a look at the post below.

In the caption, The Rock wrote, “* scroll left for some exclusives * Mark your calendar my friends, because our NBC original hit comedy series #YOUNGROCK is back on MARCH 15th!! My life has been one helluva wild ride. From $7 bucks to fanny packs and everything in between. Technically, YOUNG ROCK is a comedy because I believe our best medicine is always laughter – but I’m serious when I say I am grateful to the bone for this life I have today. This is beyond my wildest dreams. And you guys know by now, my dreams are known to be pretty fucking wild. LETS HAVE SOME FUN!!! #YOUNGROCK @NBC @sevenbucksprod #fiercebabyproductions #season2. PREMIERES MARCH 15 on NBC.”

Surely, the return of the Young Rock series is going to be one for the books.

So Outsiders, don’t forget to tune in to NBC on March 15 for the premiere of Young Rock.

The Rock Previously Revealed How He Found Room to Grow in the Series

Last year (February 15, 2021), Dwayne Johnson revealed that Young Rock gave him room to grow as a person. In a previous interview, he mentioned that the process of creating the series left him speechless. According to New York Times, Johnson mentioned that the process of creating Young Rock was “so incredibly surreal.”

“Unlike anything I’ve ever participated in, it required real specificity and an attention to detail,” Johnson said. “And nuance, to find the comedy and make sure that some of these lessons that I learned a tough way would hopefully help audiences, too.”