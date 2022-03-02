Dwayne Johnson Had an ‘Amazing Morning’ at the Honolulu Zoo

Dwayne Johnson has been spending some time in Hawaii with his family this week, making a special stop at the Honolulu Zoo on Tuesday. The Rock shared a snap on Instagram posing with staff members from the zoo, taking time to thank them and recall his “amazing morning.”

“Big warm mahalo to our friends at the @thehonoluluzoo and @honoluluzoosociety. We had an amazing morning and it’s always a pleasure to come back to see all fantastic work you all are doing,” he wrote in the caption.

“And thank you for being such warm hosts and educators for our little girls who always love getting to interact and learn all about the animals, their habitats and history.. It’s always good to get the sense that the primates take one look at me and think we’re related.”

Dwayne Johnson Connects Closely With Wildlife

It’s clear that the former pro-wrestler connects closely with the animals, especially primates. In fact, when non-profit “Saving Wildlife International” visited Johnson’s home in January, one of their monkeys couldn’t help but cuddle up to the 6’5” performer. Johnson also shared a sweet video of his family from the Honolulu zoo singing to the animals.

He explained that “some animals react with real vocals communicating back.” However, this particular orangutan wasn’t having it that day. Still, he described the moment as “One of the many joys” he gets when going to the zoo.

Dwayne Johnson certainly spent some time in Honolulu connecting with wildlife. He also shared a video earlier of this week alongside his mother, connecting with his maternal grandparents at their grave in Hawaii.

“Got to spend such an awesome mother + son day this weekend with my mom @atajohnson at her mom & dad’s grave here in Hawaii,” he shared on Instagram.

“Life moves so fast and you realize how important it is to just slow down, sit here, reminisce and listen to her sing, play her ukulele and tell all her stories ☺️”

‘The Rock’ Spent Some Time Reconnecting With His Roots

In the video, Johnson’s mother dedicates her song not only to her parents, but to anyone who has lost someone.

Johnson added in the caption, “I use the word ‘mana’ a lot to describe spiritual energy & power – and the mana was so strong today. Strong, but calm. A little sad at times, but so much gratitude & joy.I know you know this feeling I’m talking about when it comes to your loved ones who’ve passed on.”

“On her parents headstone she had these words engraved. ‘The ukulele has ended, but your melody lingers on. For life is not forever, but love is.’ Very special day. Grateful son. We miss and love you both ❤️ Hope you all out there had a great weekend w/ your families and loved ones.”