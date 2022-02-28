Dwayne Johnson Hilariously Gets Caught Taking a Bite of His ‘Sinful’ Cheat Day Meal

If your stomach is growling, maybe don’t check out this Dwayne Johnson post. That’s because the Rock will make you hungry.

Yes, the guy with the catchphrase “can you smell what the Rock is cooking,” is showing us exactly that. You know what it smells like? Cinnamon and fresh bread. Breathe it all in.

Dwayne Johnson was showing off his cheat day meal. He does allow himself the luxury of a tasty, high-calorie meal. You can’t be perfect on your diet all the time.

Johnson posted a snap of himself shoveling in some brunch. Using lots of emojis, he captioned the photo:

“Sinful cheat meal Sunday. French toast crusted this week with one of my favorite cereals (Cinnamon Toast Crunch), right off the griddle with warm cinnamon glaze.

“Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself and ENJOY & DEVOUR your cheat-meals, my friends – we’ve earned them.”

We agree with Dwayne Johnson. Everyone deserves a cheat meal, especially one straight off the griddle.

Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Premiere of Season Two of Young Rock

Dwayne Johnson loves to share behind-the-scenes details about his amazing life. A few days ago, he used social media to hype the second season premiere of the comedy about his childhood and young adulthood. Did you catch an episode of Young Rock when it premiered on NBC last spring? The show is narrated by Dwayne Johnson from the year 2032. He’s on the presidential campaign trail, looking back at his life. It skips around from his days growing up in Hawaii to him playing college football at The U.

The series returns March 15.

Johnson posted a gallery with photos from key scenes in upcoming episodes. He captioned the gallery: “Mark your calendar my friends, because our NBC original hit comedy series #YOUNG ROCK is back on MARCH 15th!! My life has been one helluva wild ride. From $7 bucks to fanny packs and everything in between.”

Let’s Toast to Another Sinful Day

Meanwhile, Sunday wasn’t the only day Dwayne Johnson celebrated with some sinful food and beverage. He also was feeling festive last Tuesday for National Margarita Day. That’s because one of Johnson’s pet projects is his tequila brand, Teremana.

He posted on Instagram: “We are on a record breaking pace to sell 1 MILLION CASES of Teremana Tequila this year, which is absolutely staggering as our brand creates a new paradigm in the spirts industry.

“Quality. Taste. Affordability. Made with Mana. And most of all, a deep rooted connection and trust between myself and the people. That’s what separates our Teremana from everyone else. Love U guys and enjoy your Mana!”

And speaking of tequila, Dwayne Johnson also uses Teremana with his favorite cheat day meal. And last fall, he served the meal with the Mana Mobiles he sent to parts of the country. His brioche French toast, which he brags is the perfect brunch meal, features Teremana-infused maple syrup.

Yes, in our imagination, we can smell what the Rock is cooking. Fire up the griddle.