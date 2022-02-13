Dwayne Johnson ‘Honored’ to Have His Project Rock Training Shoes Represented by the UFC

Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock training shoes has officially been named as the official global footwear partner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). And he couldn’t be more thrilled.

Johnson, who you may also know as “The Rock,” took to social media on Saturday to discuss how honored he is to partner with the UFC and all of its fighters.

“To ALL @UFC warriors, champions, coaches and CULTURE. I’m HONORED to build, design & innovate my @ProjectRock training shoe FOR YOU.”

Project Rock training gear was specifically built to help people push past their limits. So, you know Johnson had to reiterate his iconic motto.

“The B.S.R.,” Johnson said in the post. “Blood. Sweat. Respect. First two you give. Last one you earn.”

Dwayne Johnson Never Actually Fought in the UFC

There is obviously no denying that Dwayne The Rock Johnson is a many of many talents. Not only is he arguably the most famous actor in the world, but he is also widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Johnson wrestled for the WWE for eight years before moving on to Hollywood to pursue his acting career.

But Dwayne Johnson never actually competed in mixed martial arts. He explained as much in his post on Saturday evening.

“I’ve never had the privilege of competing in the Octagon,” Johnson revealed. “Thank God, as I would’ve gotten my ass kicked and face smashed in.”

Despite that, The Rock knows what it takes to become the best. The answer? Hard work. He prides himself on being the hardest worker in any given room at any given time. And he knows that UFC fighters do too.

“But I do know what it’s like to be THE HARDEST WORKER IN THE ROOM. ANY room,” Johnson said. “Just like all of you. I respect and love you guys and gals boundlessly. And I’ll always be pushing and pulling for you to make all your goals and dreams come true. In the meantime, I’ll proudly provide you with the BEST & MOST BAD ASS TRAINING SHOE in the game! For those who walk the walk.”

The Rock Will Be Appearing in Super Bowl Commercial

Dwayne Johnson has a lot of great things going for him right now. Not only has he partnered with the UFC to make his Project Rock training shoes the official footwear of the organization, he is also set to appear in a commercial right before the Super Bowl.

Johnson’s energy drink, ZOA Energy, will be on full display in front of millions of people. He gave all of his fans on Instagram a behind-the-scenes look on Saturday. You can check out the video by clicking here.