Dwayne Johnson Is Pumped for Rams and Bengals to ‘Face Off’ at Super Bowl

It seems that Dwayne Johnson was paying close attention to the NFL games this weekend. He is super pumped for this Super Bowl.

We have the Los Angeles Rams playing at home against the Cincinnati Bengals for a chance at football immortality. As a former Division I star, Dwayne Johnson knows a thing or two about good football. He was on the ManningCast earlier in the playoffs and offered a great message to all the teams that played in the Conference Championships this Sunday.

Over on his Instagram, The Rock took time to not only talk about the NFL news, but also his friend, rapper Tech N9ne. Of course, the former WWE Superstar joined in on Tech’s Face Off, with his own verse. That song went viral for the addition of the big man. N9ne performed the song at Arrowhead Stadium to get fans hype. It looks like a crazy good time. So, check it out below for yourself.

The caption that Dwayne Johnson added to the post was one only he could put together. You can feel the intensity in each line.

“THE FACE OFF AT THE SUPER BOWL IS ON,” the caption reads. “Massive congratulations to the AFC CHAMPIONS [Bengals]. Massive congratulations to the NFC CHAMPIONS [Rams]. [49ers and Chiefs] what an incredible season you played, with your BLOOD, SWEAT & RESPECT left on fields across our country. Your loyal 49er and Chief’s natives including my boy [Tech N9ne] are proud of your pursuit of excellence today, and always. FACE OFF is football’s anthem so RUMBLE ON. It’s the RAMS vs BENGALS at THE SUPER BOWL! This game is gonna be special. LFG!!!”

Dwayne Johnson, y’all. Always intense. Always in your face.

Dwayne Johnson Has Super Bowl ‘Surprise’

It looks like NFL fans are going to see more of Dwayne Johnson when the Super Bowl comes around. He is going to promote anything that he is a part of to the fullest extent. Ahead of the big game, The Rock apparently filmed something that fans are going to want to pay attention to.

“Very cool and big surprise I filmed for SUPER BOWL SUNDAY,” Johnson said on his Instagram. “My playing in the [NFL] & Super Bowl dreams never came true. I may have failed, BUT I get lucky and win every time I can live vicariously [through] the players living out THEIR DREAMS when they take the field. Dreams ain’t just for dreams… Bring on the Super Bowl.” This is likely something to do with his energy drink brand, ZOA.

Dwayne Johnson is going to be around on Super Bowl Sunday. Fans are going to be paying attention to the game and the commercials. So, whenever he pops up on the screen there are going to be millions of eyes. Is he going to drop another verse with his Midwest Chopper friend, Tech N9ne?