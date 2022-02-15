Dwayne Johnson Offers Condolences to ‘Fast & Furious’ Costar Tyrese Gibson After His Mother’s Death

Dwayne Johnson shared his condolence to Fast & Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson after the actor’s mother passed away from COVID-19 and Pneumonia on Monday (February 14th).

As previously reported, The Fast & Furious star revealed that the doctors treating his mother said they have done everything they could to save her. But there were no other options to help turn everything around for her. “The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there’s pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around. I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him, ‘You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him.’ He paused and couldn’t respond!!”

Unfortunately, his mother passed away hours later. The Fast & Furious actor announced in a separate post, “On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother. This is the saddest moment of my life. My sweet Valentine just passed away. May the Lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this.”

Johnson, who also starred with Gibson in the Fast & Furious franchise, shared his condolence with the actor. “So so sorry about this brother. She was so proud of all you are have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family.”

Dwayne Johnson Offers Condolence to Tyrese Gibson One Year After the ‘Fast & Furious’ Co-Stars Ended Their Public Feud

Dwayne Johnson’s kind gesture to Tyrese Gibson came just a little over a year after the Fast & Furious co-stars ended their public feud. The duo finally made peace with each other in December 2020. “Me and The Rock peaced up,” Gibson stated during his appearance on Stir Crazy With Josh Horowitz. “We talked for, like, four hours about three weeks ago. It was great.”

Things became not so friendly in 2017 when Gibson called out his Fast & Furious co-star. ‘I just got a problem with Dwayne,” he told TMZ. “It appears that he’s being selfish. It appears that he’s so focused on furthering his own self-interests.”

Dwayne Johnson also addressed the feud between him and Gibson in 2018. He shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, “We haven’t talked at all. That whole thing with Tyrese. It was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time. And, you know, I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media.”

Johnson went on to add that he just didn’t feel there was a need for a conversation with Gibson. However, it seems things have worked out between the co-stars. And Gibson eventually said in June 2021 that he and Johnson reconnect in a real way.