Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan

It didn’t take long for Dwayne Johnson to pull back his glowing comments of popular podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Dwayne Johnson — the man also known as “The Rock” — usually finds himself in the headlines of the media for good reason. However, he was recently caught up in some online drama involving that of Joe Rogan. If you haven’t heard, Rogan’s insanely popular podcast, Joe Rogan Experience, has been criticized by some for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. Not only that, but the popular music and podcast streaming platform, Spotify, has removed more than 100 episodes of Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan took to social media earlier this week where he posted a nine-minute video to address those claims. He says that his intentions were only ever to have “interesting conversations with people that have differing opinions.” He also said that he doesn’t always “get it right” and that he promises to “do better” in the future.

The response from Rogan quickly captured the attention of Dwayne Johnson. He agreed with Rogan’s response saying, “Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support After Rogan’s Racial Slur Surfaces

Not long after all of that went down, a video of Rogan using a racial slur started making its rounds on the internet. As such, The Rock was forced to pull back his initial support.

“Dear @TheRock, You’re a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power,” said best-selling author Don Winslow. “Have you listened to this man’s many racist statements about Black people?”

“Dear @donwinslow Thank you so much for this,” Dwayne Johnson replied. “I hear you as well as everyone here 100%. I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend. DJ.”

With all of that said, Joe Rogan did issue an apology for his use of racial slurs in the past. Rogan says that he never used the term in a malicious way. He also reiterated that he’s not racist and he never has been, but it took him a while to realize that “it’s not his word to use.”

“I’m well aware of that now,” he said. “But for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist because I’m not racist, but whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist,’ you f*cked up. And I clearly have f*cked up.”