dwayne-johnson-reveals-story-behind-his-childhood-nickname

Most of us know actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson as “The Rock.”

Johnson has earned several other nicknames throughout his career, including “The People’s Champion,” but he didn’t always go by such cool tags. In an interview with USA Today, the 6’5” entertainer revealed that his nickname as a child was “Dewey.”

“When I was a little baby, I was with my godparents. I was probably, from what I’m told, 6 months old,” Johnson recalled to USA Today. “And my mom had said to my godmother, ‘Is his diaper wet?’ She goes, ‘No. He’s just a little dewy,'” Johnson said with a laugh.

“In my existence for years, when my parents would come around in front of my girlfriends or friends or anyone, (it was), ‘Hey, Dewey!’ automatically,” he remembered. “Because it’s not like that’s a powerful name. Automatically, people were like, ‘Oh, God.'”

Even though Johnson would go on to earn more “powerful” sounding nicknames, “Dewey” still stuck with him, even into his career as a WWE wrestler. One WWE Producer, Pat Patterson had actually known Johnson from his childhood, and still called him “Dewey” into his wrestling days.

‘The Rock’ Wasn’t Always Dwayne Johnson’s Nickname

Patterson also served as Dwayne Johnson’s mentor, and actually played a hand in his branding as “The Rock.”

Becoming a professional wrestler was something that seemed like a natural progression for the now 49 year old, seeing as he was born and raised in a family of people that wrestled. In his early days of wrestling, Johnson’s first ring name was “Rocky Maivia,” a combination of his father’s first name, and his grandfather’s last name.

The “Fast & Furious” star has shared that his relationship with his father was complicated. However, it’s clear that he has tremendous amounts of respect for him and wanted to honor him in his wrestling career. “My dad was kicked out of his house at 13 and he was homeless, so that then shaped the man who then raised me,” he revealed to People Magazine. “And in that complication came an extraordinary life that was full of travel. I lived in 13 different states by the time I was 13 years old, also lived in New Zealand,” he explained.

It was Patterson’s idea to shorten his name to simply, “The Rock,” and it stuck for years after. These days, it’s hard to imagine calling Dwayne anything other than by his iconic nickname! Even after he retired from wrestling, “The Rock” continued to stick for Johnson as he went into his acting career. Now, “The Rock” is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. The actor has starred in numerous notable projects like “Jumanji,” “Moana,” “Hercules,” “Fast & Furious,” and so many more. He currently has 7 upcoming projects, including action fantasy “Black Adam.”

Chances are, we’ll be seeing Dwayne Johnson on the big screen for many years to come.