Dwayne Johnson Teases ‘Electrifying’ Super Bowl Appearance: ‘Covered in Goosebumps’

If you’re tuning in for the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl game this Sunday, you’re going to also see Hollywood icon Dwayne Johnson make an appearance.

He has been teasing his involvement in the massive sporting event for a couple of weeks now. Sadly, Dwayne Johnson got injured and couldn’t make it into professional football after a successful college career. It’s no wonder that getting to be a part of the Super Bowl, in any way, is super exciting.

Super Bowl Appearance

On Instagram, Johnson shared a video of himself with a microphone in his hand right in the middle of the field. He’s clearly rehearsing for something, but we just don’t know what that is just yet.

“You know when my mic is in my hand … something electrifying is going down. Rehearsals for the SUPER BOWL and I’m already pumped and covered in goosebumps – just can’t help it.

Mana is REAL. Can’t wait for you to see what me, @NFL & @NBC have cookin’ up. All for the game we love. My NFL dreams never came true, so this will be a TRUE HONOR. Dreams ain’t just for dreamers,” he wrote along with the post.

For Marvel fans, the hope is that this all ties back to an important character Dwayne Johnson will be portraying soon.

The trailer for “Black Adam” could finally be coming out. This is a project Johnson has tried to launch for over a decade and he has been very attached to this famous Marvel villain. There would be no better time to debut a trailer than at the Super Bowl, which, for reference, got a total of 91.6 million viewers in the U.S. alone.

Johnson also shared the news of his Super Bowl appearance on Twitter. “After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY….come true … will historic … This will be ELECTRIFYING,” he wrote.

That “electrifying” word choice certainly has us believing a trailer is in the works. I guess we’ll have to wait until Sunday to see for sure.

Precious Moment with Daughter

Clearly, Dwayne Johnson is loving getting to be part of a surprise.

His daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, clearly love a good surprise, too. Johnson shared a video in which Jasmine pranked him, which resulted in a face full of toothpaste and shaving cream.

“You’d think I’d learn my lesson by now to not play this game! Hey, they’re only little ones once so I’ll play this game til the wheels fall off so bring on the toothpaste and shaving cream. This combo stings the eyes btw,” he wrote with the post.