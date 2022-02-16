dwayne-johnson-teases-his-big-wwe-return

An appearance at the recent Super Bowl matchup has professional wrestling fans believing that Dwayne Johnson will return to the WWE.

Before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams took the field Sunday night, Dwayne Johnson got some face time. Known as “The Rock” to professional wrestling fans, Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular WWE wrestlers of all time. Johnson used a couple of his wrestling catchphrases in his Super Bowl address. He says “finally, the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles” and “for the millions…and millions of fans” in his game introduction. Some fans believe Johnson used those particular words to tease a return to the WWE in the near future.

There is even more evidence that Dwayne Johnson’s alter ego will be returning to the wrestling ring. He was asked by a fan on social media if his Super Bowl introduction Should excite fans of the WWE. In his response, Johnson confirms there were “Easter Eggs” in his pregame hype speech.

brother that was a little “Easter egg” for you and the MILLIONS… 🤣🎤

Don’t worry…the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon…. 😉👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 14, 2022

“Brother that was a little Easter egg for you and the millions,” Dwayne Johnson replies. “Don’t worry…the millions with a pause is coming soon.”

Naturally, this excited professional wrestling fans as it has been some time since The Rock was in a wrestling ring. Dwayne Johnson is one of the popular WWE performers of all time, winning numerous championships throughout his career. He sparred with the biggest names that the biggest names in the industry, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan. You can bet that wrestling fans will be on the lookout for The Rock’s return.

Dwayne Johnson is in Great Shape For Potential Wrestling Return

One thing that wrestling fans can bank on is that Dwayne Johnson will be physically and mentally prepared for a return. The big guy will turn 50-years-old in May but remains in excellent physical condition and his workout routine is legendary. He often uses his social media pages to share workout and nutrition tips and update fans on his workout progress.

“We get after it,” he says in a recent social media post. “A little behind on-the-scenes shoot. Training in my new Project Rock gear. Chain dips with slow negatives to close it out the giant set. Enjoy the new gear, train hard and stay strong.”

Strong is definitely a fitting word to describe Dwayne Johnson and his incredible physique. Wrestling fans are hoping we get to see that physique back in the wrestling ring very soon.

We’ll be on the lookout for The Rock’s return to the WWE.