Dwayne Johnson Voices Support for Joe Rogan Following Spotify Controversy

Dwayne Johnson commented in support of Joe Rogan earlier today. The podcaster recently addressed the Spotify and Neil Young controversy.

Earlier this week, Young declared that he would remove his music from Spotify if the streaming platform didn’t remove “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young said in an earlier statement. Eventually, the musician did remove his music, joined by fellow artist Joni Mitchell.

Last night, Joe Rogan posted a 10-minute video to Instagram addressing his thoughts on the controversy. He said he had “no hard feelings” for either artist, but he did take the time to explain his position.

Young specifically accused Rogan (and Spotify) of spreading “misinformation” about the COVID-19 vaccines. But Rogan listed the credentials of the guests he had on the podcast and discussed how he’s always looking for the truth.

“The problem I have with the term misinformation, especially today, is that many of the things that we thought of as misinformation just a short while ago are now accepted as fact,” Joe Rogan said early on in his video.

After the video was posted, many celebrities hopped on the comments to share their support with Rogan. Right at the top of the comments was movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Nearly 58,000 Instagram users liked his comment and another 1,200 replied to it.

“Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you,” Johnson wrote in his caption. Sounds like we might see a Johnson/Joe Rogan crossover in our future.

Dwayne Johnson wasn’t the only one to express his support of Joe Rogan. Many others commented as well, including stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz. He just put a crown emoji, essentially calling Rogan a “king.”

Actor Tait Fletcher (who starred alongside Johnson in the “Jumanji” movies) also commented on Rogan’s post. “How dare you make all that sense!” he said. Author Cameron Hanes added, “Respect. Too bad all media doesn’t take this balanced approach, regardless of their viewers’ beliefs.”

At one point in his 10-minute video, Joe Rogan admitted that he would do his best “to balance things out.” Rogan also said, “I think if there’s anything that I’ve done that I could do better, is have more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones.”

Many people agreed with this viewpoint, including mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson. “I love how you share diversity of thought and opinion on the podcast! Keep doing you,” she wrote.

Even former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard lent her support to Rogan. “Just keep being you,” Gabbard said.