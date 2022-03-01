Dwayne Johnson’s Bromance With This Costar Is Pure Comedy

Dwayne Johnson’s bromance with his frequent costar, comedian Kevin Hart, is pure comedy in a new post on Instagram.

In the hilarious post, Dwayne Johnson declares, “This s— with my brother for life, Kevin Hart, had me cracking up!! When we get on a roll, it’s game over. Just two dudes who work hard and love giving each other s—. I’m always rooting you on K.”

According to ScreenRant, Dwayne Johnson and Hart have done a total of four movies together so far. The films are Central Intelligence, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Jumanji; The Next Level.

In a 2019 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Dwayne Johnson stated that he is extremely close with the comedian. “He is definitely one of my best friends,” he told the late-night talk show host. It’s a real friendship. It was one that I didn’t anticipate. Especially as you kind of get older in life. It’s not like in high school or college where you just have, like, a lot of best friends. No, he came truly a great, great friend.”

The actor and former WWE wrestler then discussed Hart’s then car crash incident. And how he continued to support Hart during the situation. “As much s— as we give each other, he had a tough year. And I’m so happy he’s back and he’s in the game. And he’s feeling very good. Very resilient. I’m very happy for him.”

Here is Why Kevin Hart Won’t Work Out With Dwayne Johnson

During a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Hart had admitted that he will not work out with his good buddy Dwayne Johnson. This is to notably avoid any form of unnecessary competition.

Hart states he likes to be by himself with his one trainer that he can “yell back” at. “That’s why I don’t work out with Dwayne. I don’t wanna go in there and lift all that mess. All that stupid stuff he got in there. Do what you do and I do what I do.”

Along with Dwayne Johnson, Hart won’t work with Mark Wahlberg as well. He shared, “Mark’s like, ‘We should get one in.’ I was like, ‘No we don’t. I think our relationship is great, and I don’t want you to go in there, and we try to impress each other and hurt ourselves.’ That’s how it happens.”

“We try to impress each other and hurt ourselves,” Hart stated. “That’s what happens. He’s lifting a certain weight and I try to do the same thing. Next thing you know, I throw my back out. I don’t need to be around that.”