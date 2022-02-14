Dwayne Johnson’s Fans React to Super Bowl Intro

Super Bowl LVI certainly brought in the star power. And, starting out the event…kicking the big game off with a rousing and electrifying intro was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In the introduction performance, Dwayne Johnson called on his best WWE performances.

This makes sense, of course, with the overall theme of the night. Aside from football, the focus of Super Bowl LVI seemed to be all things millennials. So, what better way to introduce the teams as they take the field than with Johnson’s nod to WWE tradition, certainly a millennial favorite. And Twitter was divided about The Rock’s performance in this decidedly memorable Super Bowl moment.

For almost exactly two-full minutes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave an invigorating introduction just before the Los Angeles rams and the Cinncinatti Bengals were set to hit the field. He channeled his WWE past so expertly, we almost wonder if he isn’t hoping to revive his wrestling career. Many Twitter users lauded the star for his electrifying introduction. Others, however, weren’t so sure about the performance, equating it to a pretty cringe moment during the big game.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Channels His Former WWE Days With Rousing Intro

Among the positive comments regarding Dwayne Johnson’s unique introduction were fans who appreciate his throwback to the WWE persona.

“My guy the Rock channeling his old days,” one Twitter user writes. “I love it.”

“That was not Dwayne Johnson,” another WWE fan writes after the performance. “That was The Rock!”

Still, others aren’t too sure about the energetic introduction.

“Too cheesy!” exclaims one Twitter response to the video of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s performance Sunday evening.

“I could have lived with out that,” another Super Bowl fan adds to the thread.

“No. Unnecessary,” another Super Bowl LVI watcher says.

“Just start the game,” they add, noting that The Rock’s outfit is also a little questionable. “Also, are those polyester pants?”

Some Fans Felt the Performance Was Fine, But the Outfit – Not So Much

Others agreed with this detail. Noting that The Rocks clothing choice for the big moment was way more distracting than the over-the-top WWE throwback Super Bowl LVI introduction performance.

“@TheRock was dressed like the interior of a 1985 Cadillac Fleetwood earlier,” notes one Super Bowl LVI viewer after The Rock’s memorable introduction.

But, whether you love him, or not; and, whether you find an appreciation for the over-the-top energy Johnson brings into the Sunday evening intro, there is no doubt that Johnson did not lack an ounce of enthusiasm. And, enthusiasm was really what all of us felt as we settled in to watch the biggest sporting event of the year.