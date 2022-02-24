Eddie Vedder Says His Body ‘Started Shaking’ After Learning of Mark Lanegan’s Death

When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically.

On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.

When the news reached Mark Lanegan’s good friend, Eddie Vedder, he felt the devastation shake his core – literally. The fellow vocalist shared that he began shaking when he found out Lanegan was gone. On Tuesday night, Vedder described his reaction to the loss during a concert at the city’s Benaroya Hall, per Variety.

“We felt good last night and excited… and then I got here at 4:00 and all of a sudden, my body started shaking a little bit,” Vedder told the crowd. “And I started to feel really terrible, and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness. Because we lost.. um…”

Vedder continued, “There’s a guy called Mark Lanegan. There are a lot of really great musicians; some people know Seattle because of the musicians that have come out of the great Northwest. Some of those guys were one-of-a-kind singers. And Mark was certainly that, and with such a strong voice.”

Pearl Jam Frontman Mourns the Loss of Mark Lanegan

Prior to his untimely passing, Mark Lanegan penned two memoirs, Sing Backwards and Weep as well as Devil in a Coma. In a fan-filmed video, Vedder spoke to his departed friend’s legacy in both the world of music and literature.

“It’s hard to come to terms, at least at this point, that, yeah, he’s going to be deeply missed, and at least we will always have his voice to listen to, and his words and his books to read — he wrote two incredible books in the last few years,” Vedder explained.

The Pearl Jam frontman then extended his condolences to the surviving members of Lanegan’s family, including his wife, Shelley.

“So I just wanted to process it and put it out there (and) let his wife and loved ones know that people in his old stomping grounds are thinking about him and love him,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Mark Lanegan’s representatives released a statement reporting his passing to his fans.

“Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” the statement read. “A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”