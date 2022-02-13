Eli Manning Sends Bartender to Super Bowl in Stella Artois’ New Campaign

Eli Manning announced on Sunday that he is giving a bartender tickets to Super Bowl LVI. The former New York Giants quarterback is also planning to work her shift during the game. This is all through Stella Artois’ new campaign.

In the campaign, Eli Manning sends bartender Meg to Super Bowl LVI, which is being held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Manning will then take over her game-day shift at a Las Vegas bar. Manning tells People, “When you think about the Super Bowl, it’s often about being with friends and family. But so many people are working that day and don’t get to enjoy the game. So, for me to take someone’s place, and for Mega and a loved one to get to be there at the stadium and enjoy the day is pretty special.”

In the new campaign “Stella Substitutes,” Eli Manning declares that he is both excited and a little scared to be filling in for Meg during the game. “But I’ve been in enough bars so I think I can figure it out. My plan is I’m going to keep it pretty simple and go by the book. I don’t want to break anything and I don’t want to spill anything. I’ll just worry about getting that beer in the chalice; getting a nice pour with a little form at the time; and everybody will be happy.”

People also reports that along with Eli Manning, former NFL stars Dan Marino and Ryan Clark have also joined the Stella Substitutes campaign. The duo will be sending restaurant and bar workers as well as their guests to Super Bowl LVI. Marino and Clark will be working Sunday shifts in Los Angeles and Miami.

Eli Manning Talks Hilarious Hip-Shaking Viral Video

While chatting with People, Eli Manning discussed the now hilarious viral moment where he was recreating the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott’s hip-shaking warm-up. “I had no idea that those things were going to take off or become a big thing while they were happening. There was no trying to create something to go viral. Everything was all pretty authentic. That’s what makes it fun. You never know what may happen. And what someone might say on live TV.”

Eli Manning also made up a few excuses for the hilarious chat. “It’s late at night, and some people might have had a cold beverage or cold Stella before, so you never know what may pop out.”

In regards to how he now spends his Sundays, Eli Manning says the day is dedicated to time with his family and close friends. “I’m usually at home watching the game with my kids. And we have a few people over. It’s just a great time to enjoy it with friends and family. And that’s really what this whole Stella Artois campaign is about. To savor life together.”