Elon Musk Says He’s Been Driving Around ‘Giga Texas’ in Tesla Cybertruck Prototype

The Cybertruck won’t be available to buy until 2023, but you could see one tooling around Austin, Texas, today. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he’s been driving one of the prototypes around his Gigafactory, and “it’s awesome.”

A day after a video of the Cybertruck leaked, Elon Musk tweeted that he’s testing out the latest prototype.

Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas. It’s awesome! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2022

The Cybertruck has generated a cult of fans since Musk unveiled it in 2019. Though, delays have kept it off the road. Tesla is still taking deposits on the $39,900 truck, and production is expected to begin later this year.

Despite all the hype, very few people have driven a Cybertruck. Jay Leno got a chance to slide behind the wheel of one recently for his show Jay Leno’s Garage.

The comedian liked the large windows and the open feel of the cab. He also liked its speed. Tesla says the Cybertruck can go from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds.

“It feels very much like any other Tesla,” Leno said. “You get instant acceleration.”

There was one design element that baffled the former late-night host. Tesla claims the Cybertruck’s stainless steel exterior is bulletproof. Leno said he didn’t understand why.

“Because it’s bad-a** and super cool,” Musk replied.

Elon Musk: The Cybertruck Could ‘Flop’

It’s unclear how popular the Cybertruck will be. Its radical new design has split the automotive world into two camps with no middle ground. Either the 30x cold-rolled stainless-steel “exoskeleton” and sleek unbroken design is modern and unique or it’s a boxy nightmare from the dystopian future. Regardless of your opinion, the truck doesn’t look like anything else on the road. It doesn’t have door handles and the side-view mirrors can be removed.

Elon Musk said he loves that it “looks like it was made by aliens,” but understands that it’s not going to be for everyone. He’s also ready to accept that it’s too weird and may “flop.”

“To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop because it is so unlike anything else,” he tweeted. “I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future.”

Though there is one design element that “troubles” Musk. He doesn’t like that the gigantic windshield wiper doesn’t stow away when not in use. Several people roasted the wiper when photos leaked of the truck on the test track. Musk tweeted that there was no easy solution to the problem.

The chances of the Cybertruck failing to sell is unlikely. Elon Musk said in 2020 that the company was already flooded with pre-orders. So many that they’ve “stopped counting.”

“The orders are gigantic,” he told shareholders. “Well over half a million orders. I think maybe six hundred thou- it’s a lot. Basically. We stopped counting.”