Elon Musk Unleashes on ‘Traditional’ Media Outlets: ‘Relentless Hatestream’

On Monday (February 7th), SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk took to his Twitter account to unleash on “traditional” media outlets.

“Why is the ‘traditional’ media such a relentless hatestream? Real question,” Elon Musk declares. “Most news outlets attempt to answer the question: ‘What are the worst things happening on Earth today?’ It’s a big planet! Obviously, some bad things are happening somewhere at any given time. But focusing relentlessly on those does not give an accurate picture of reality.”

Most news outlets attempt to answer the question: “What are the worst things happening on Earth today?”



It’s a big planet! Obviously, some bad things are happening somewhere at any given time, but focusing relentlessly on those does not give an accurate picture of reality. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2022

While responding to one of his tweet’s comments, Elon Musk shared, “Maybe part of why traditional media outlets are so negative is because old habits die hard? They so rarely even try to be positive that said censorship isn’t the answer.”

Elon Musk’s latest criticism on the media comes just hours after Tesla reportedly received a subpoena from the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) in November 2021. The subpoena was issued after Musk posted a Twitter poll asking if he should sell some of his Tesla shares. This post impacted the vehicle car brand’s stock price. The November 2021 subpoena was “seeking information on the governance process around compliance with the SEC settlement, as amended.”

Elon Musk’s car brand submitted its 10-K form to the SEC earlier this month. In the paperwork, it was noted that there was a 2018 settlement with the SEC over Musk’s tweets. Then the company revealed that it and the SEC updated the settlement’s terms in 2019. In 2018, Musk tweeted that he planned on taking Tesla private for $420 per share. Musk notably sent these tweets during active trading, causing a spike in shares. The SEC ended up launching an investigation and found that Musk was overpromising. The 2019 settlement stated that Musk and Tesla would pay hefty fines to the SEC.

Elon Musk Previously Stated That He Has No Respect For the SEC Following $20 Million Fine

According The Washington Post, Elon Musk declared in 2018 that he has no respect for the SEC after he was forced to pay a $20 million fine. He said that he was abiding by the agreement out of respect for the justice. But he doesn’t see eye to eye with federal securities regulators. “I do not respect the SEC. I do not respect them.”

Elon Musk further explained that Tesla made two key changes after the situation with the SEC. Tesla’s policy to more closely monitor his Twitter post and the appointment of a new chairman. However, he also stated that none of his tweets have been censored since the SEC deal. Tesla also does not read all of his Twitter posts before he shares them with his followers.

The Twitter condition was notably designed to prevent another scandal to happen. “The only tweets that would have to be, say, reviewed, would be if a tweet had a probability of causing a movement in the stock. I guess we might make some mistakes. Who knows?” Elon Musk said.

Tesla also issued a statement following the SEC settlement. “We can confirm the settlement is being complied with. This includes having a policy (which technically needs to be placed by December 28th) that requires pre-approval of any communications that reasonably could contain material information.”