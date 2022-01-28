Elon Musk Voices Support for Canadian ‘Freedom’ Truckers Protesting Vaccine Mandates

Canadian truckers recently formed a “Freedom Convoy” to protest the Canadian government’s vaccine mandates. Upon hearing the news himself, Elon Musk threw his hat into the ring, voicing his support for their plight.

Daily Mail reports more than 50,000 truckers in a 45-mile long “Freedom Convoy” are going to Ottawa to protest. The Canadian government mandates drivers crossing the United States-Canada border need to have the COVID-19 vaccine, but many oppose it. Upon hearing about the situation on Twitter, Elon Musk openly supported their endeavor, tweeting “Canadian truckers rule.”

If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

However, Musk elaborated further with several tweets, one saying “If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny.” Another tweet on the subject reads “Honestly, I would let the border regions vote. Let the people there actually decide.”

Musk has made his opinion on government-mandated vaccines clear before and even stated in September 2020 that he and his family would not receive the vaccine. According to him, none of them are at risk. Later in November, he claimed to have a moderate case of COVID.

“Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid,” Musk tweeted. “My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold.”

The United States similarly has a vaccine mandate for truckers coming from Canada, prompting U.S. drivers to show support too. Hundreds of truckers from Colorado, Georgia, South Carolina, and California have joined the convoy. Additionally, a GoFundMe initiative has already reached $6 million toward supporting the protest.

Elon Musk Also Recently Voiced Support for Dogecoin

Though Elon Musk likes weighing in on heavy-hitting subjects, he loves having fun on social media as well. Once again showing his support for Dogecoin, he said he will happily eat a Happy Meal on television if McDonald’s accepts the cryptocurrency.

“I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin,” the billionaire said seemingly unprompted. The meme-based currency has been a favorite topic with Musk for some time now and it seems he wants McDonald’s to join in on the fun. Hilariously enough, other restaurants and known entities are chiming in on the fun.

For instance, the official Burger King account tweeted “only a king knows what da coin do.” The official Dogecoin account even made a mockup Happy Meal with the signature doge mascot on it. While it could be a coincidence, Dogecoin stock raised 7 percent shortly after Musk’s tweet.