Elton John on Postponing Texas Shows After Positive COVID Test: ‘A Massive Disappointment’

Septuagenarian singer Elton John said Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The positive test forced John to reschedule two shows in Texas.

The long-time British hitmaker, 74, shared the disappointing news via his Instagram page.

“Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas. If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon.”

John was supposed to play back to back sets on Tuesday and then Wednesday in Dallas at the American Airlines center. John is in the middle of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, a final send-off for the British royalty that has been plagued with issues ever since the pandemic began.

“It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe,” John said in the statement.

As has become tradition on social media for many, the singer made sure to point out his positive vaccination and booster status alongside his diagnosis. He said he is experiencing mild symptoms. Weekend shows in Little Rock, Ark., should not be affected, according to the singer’s team. John also thanked fans for their love and support.

The Elton John farewell tour has been plagued with issues

The COVID-19 pandemic certainly threw a wrench in John’s plans to go out on top in 2020; but other personal issues also contributed to missed dates and delays.

In February 2020, one month before the world had even heard of a virus called COVID-19, John contracted pneumonia. The diagnosis forced one concert short and caused the cancellation of another. The tour completely halted once COVID-19 became the primary focus of the world.

Then in September 2021, while preparing for more concert dates, John announced a significant hip injury. Apparently, the injury occurred over the summer when the singer “fell awkwardly on a hard surface.” He further elaborated by saying the injury caused “considerable pain and discomfort in my hip.” As a result, the injury affected dates on the European leg of the tour.

As for why he decided to call it quits on the music business, John spoke of family first and foremost. He also mentioned a lifetime of traveling from show to show.

“I want to be with my family,” Elton John said in an interview. “I’ve been touring since I was 17, in the back of a van. I have had the most incredible life. I’ve been so lucky and I’ve loved every single minute of it but I’ve had enough of applause… I’ll be 76 years of age when I stop touring in 2023.”